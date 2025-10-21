Hosting Marketers Launches New Wowza-Powered RTMP Streaming Plans with Ad Monetization and Reseller Options
The long-established streaming host expands its RTMP lineup with Wowza-based infrastructure, VAST/VMAP ad-integration tools, and white-label reseller programs for broadcasters and agencies.
Los Angeles, CA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hosting Marketers, a global provider of streaming and web-hosting solutions, today announced the release of its new Wowza-powered RTMP streaming plans.
The upgrade delivers faster, more reliable live-broadcast performance and gives content creators built-in tools to monetize streams through standard VAST and VMAP advertising formats.
The company said the new lineup was developed in response to growing demand for professional-grade, low-latency live-streaming infrastructure among independent broadcasters, media startups, and online TV channels.
By combining Wowza’s proven media engine with NGINX load balancing, the updated RTMP environment enables stable, high-bandwidth delivery to audiences worldwide.
“Streaming is no longer just about going live — it’s about creating a sustainable business model,” said a Hosting Marketers spokesperson. “Our new plans make that possible by integrating advertising and providing reliable infrastructure that even small broadcasters can afford.”
Alongside the new packages, Hosting Marketers introduced white-label reseller options designed for digital agencies and entrepreneurs who wish to rebrand and resell streaming servers under their own name.
These reseller plans include private control panels, full client management, and scalable bandwidth tiers, allowing partners to launch their own streaming brands without the technical overhead of server maintenance.
Hosting Marketers emphasized that all new plans include HTTPS streaming, IPv6-ready nodes, and optional TV-station automation features for 24/7 broadcasting.
Customers can choose between shared or dedicated servers and upgrade seamlessly as their viewership grows.
The rollout strengthens Hosting Marketers’ position as one of the longest-running specialists in the live-streaming industry, continuing a lineage that began with Red5 servers in the mid-2000s and evolved through Wowza and RTMP/NGINX technology.
About Hosting Marketers
Founded in 2007, Hosting Marketers provides professional web-hosting and live-streaming solutions powered by RTMP, Wowza, and NGINX technologies.
The company serves clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, offering shared and dedicated servers for broadcasters, media companies, and content creators.
Hosting Marketers is a division of CROSPOS Inc., headquartered in New York City.
Website: https://www.hosting-marketers.com
Media Contact
Press Office – Hosting Marketers
Email: admin@hosting-marketers.com
Phone: +1 530 803 8307
Address: 244 5th Avenue #1477, New York, NY 10001, USA
Note to Editors
High-resolution logos and additional technical specifications are available on request.
Hosting Marketers can provide demo access or interviews with its technical team upon inquiry.
