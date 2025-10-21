JudyMaids Launches "Clean Homes, Full Plates" Fall Food Drive to Support Rockville Area Food Banks
Rockville, MD, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JudyMaids, a leading residential cleaning service in Rockville, announced today the launch of its "Clean Homes, Full Plates" fall food drive .The initiative aims to combat food insecurity within the local community by collecting non-perishable food items throughout the season.
From October 25, 2025 to November 22, 2025, JudyMaids will be accepting donations at their Rockville office and offering free porch pickups for clients and community members who wish to contribute. All collected food will be donated to local area food banks to support their critical mission of providing nourishment to Rockville neighbors in need.
“Being in our clients' homes every day, we understand that a well-stocked kitchen is the heart of a healthy family,” said Deolyn Johnson, Founder of JudyMaids. “Our commitment to Rockville goes beyond cleaning; it’s about strengthening our community. This initiative allows us to address a fundamental need, and we invite everyone to join us in making this fall drive a success.”
The "Clean Homes, Full Plates" drive reflects JudyMaids' core value of local stewardship. The company is dedicated to not only serving homes but also enriching the Rockville community through direct action and support of local organizations.
For more information on how to donate or schedule a porch pickup, please visit www.judymaids.com or contact Deolyn Johnson at 301-351-1492 or deolyn@judymaids.com.
About JudyMaids:
JudyMaids is a Rockville-based professional cleaning service dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality home cleaning while actively investing in the local community. Founded by Deolyn Johnson, the company believes in the importance of a clean, healthy home and a strong, supported neighborhood.
Media Contact:
Deolyn Johnson
Founder, JudyMaids
301-351-1492
deolyn@judymaids.com
www.judymaids.com
