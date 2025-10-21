Ukrainian Owned™ Initiative from Florida Gains Momentum Nationwide
A New Nonprofit Initiative Supports Community-Minded Entrepreneurs Across the U.S.
Los Angeles, CA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new, forward-thinking initiative born in South Florida is quickly gaining national attention. Ukrainian Owned™ Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by community-minded entrepreneurs and volunteers, is helping Ukrainian-American business owners build successful companies, create jobs, and strengthen local economies across the United States.
In recent years, thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in the U.S., many of them fleeing the war. Instead of relying on public assistance, a growing number have turned to entrepreneurship — opening bakeries, service companies, retail shops, and professional practices across the country. They’re rebuilding their lives through work, responsibility, and contribution — and Ukrainian Owned™ was created to help them do it right.
Inspired by initiatives like Women Owned, or Veteran Owned - Ukrainian Owned™ fills an important gap: until now, there was no simple and verified way to identify authentic Ukrainian-owned businesses. The organization introduces a trusted certification and support network that connects these businesses with consumers, partners, and local chambers of commerce. The initiative also includes an officially registered trademark and logo, giving certified businesses a clear, trusted mark that consumers can recognize and rely on when supporting Ukrainian-owned enterprises.
“We’re here to empower Ukrainian-American entrepreneurs while helping communities benefit from new businesses, services, and job opportunities,” says Alexander Gott, Founder of Ukrainian Owned™. “Every certified business strengthens the local economy — because people want to support businesses they can trust.”
What started as a local effort in South Florida has quickly turned into a nationwide movement. Ukrainian Owned™ now reaches nearly every U.S. state, and each day dozens of new entrepreneurs — including some from Canada — join the initiative. To keep up with rapid growth and ensure every business receives the support it needs, regional centers are being established across the U.S. to connect local communities, share resources, and foster collaboration.
Ukrainian Owned™ is developing a national directory of verified Ukrainian-owned businesses, launching educational programs on U.S. business laws and best practices, and preparing networking events to connect members with local partners and organizations.
"We want Ukrainian-owned businesses to successfully integrate into American society and fully take advantage of the opportunities offered by the U.S. economy, so they can, through their hard work, give back to the American people for the help and support they received during such a challenging time," says Alexander Gott, Founder of Ukrainian Owned™.
Contact
Alex Gott
(305) 771-2373
https://ukrainianowned.org/
