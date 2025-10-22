RAMPF: Fast-Tracking Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing with High-Performance Composites
One-stop engineered solutions at Dair to Innovate in Toronto and CADC in Connecticut.
Burlington, Canada, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Composite Solutions is closing out the trade show year with two key industry events – DAIR to Innovate in Toronto, Canada, and CADC in Connecticut, USA. At both shows, the company is presenting its one-stop engineered solutions for advanced composite manufacturing in the aerospace and defense sectors.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF Composite Solutions accelerates time-to-market and enhances cost-efficiency in advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defense applications.
2. The company’s groundbreaking resin infusion technology reduces production costs by up to 30 percent compared to traditional prepreg methods.
3. By managing the entire production process inhouse, operations are streamlined, lead times reduced, quality strictly controlled, and outsourcing delays eliminated.
RAMPF Composite Solutions designs and manufactures some of the world’s most complex lightweight composite products. The full potential of composite technology is leveraged for low-volume production, early product development, and series production through the combination of:
• Cost-effective tooling and fixtures that offer outstanding mechanical performance, supporting high-quality manufacturing with lower costs.
• Advanced structural resins designed for rapid and reliable infusion processes, enhancing through-put and consistency.
• Precision-driven Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) technology for structurally optimized components produced with exceptional speed and accuracy.
• Vacuum-Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) for efficient fabrication of high-performance parts with optimized cost-efficiency.
RAMPF’s innovative, quick-turn solutions include material qualification, integrated quality assurance, and automated processes for manufacturing components and subsystems. Prototypes are delivered within weeks of the design stage, achieving up to 30 percent cost savings compared to traditional prepreg methods.
These benefits are especially impactful for components with high structural and geometric complexity (e.g. undercuts, compound curvatures, pockets) and functional complexity (e.g. EMI shielding, static discharge, impact resistance, flammability compliance).
From concept to final part, experienced engineers engage in every step – ensuring technical excellence, compliance with safety standards, and fulfillment of qualification requirements.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “Speed is critical in today’s aerospace and defense sectors. Our advanced composite technologies and efficient workflows enable customers to accelerate the journey from design to prototype without compromising on quality or performance. In addition, our engineering expertise in repair, overhaul, and obsolescence management helps extend vehicle lifespans and ensures long-term operational reliability. We are excited to present our innovative solutions at DAIR to Innovate in Toronto and CADC in Connecticut and look forward to engaging with industry leaders who are ready to shape the future of aerospace and defense.”
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions at
• DAIR to Innovate in Toronto, Canada, October 23
• CADC in Connecticut, USA, November 4 to 6
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF Composite Solutions accelerates time-to-market and enhances cost-efficiency in advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defense applications.
2. The company’s groundbreaking resin infusion technology reduces production costs by up to 30 percent compared to traditional prepreg methods.
3. By managing the entire production process inhouse, operations are streamlined, lead times reduced, quality strictly controlled, and outsourcing delays eliminated.
RAMPF Composite Solutions designs and manufactures some of the world’s most complex lightweight composite products. The full potential of composite technology is leveraged for low-volume production, early product development, and series production through the combination of:
• Cost-effective tooling and fixtures that offer outstanding mechanical performance, supporting high-quality manufacturing with lower costs.
• Advanced structural resins designed for rapid and reliable infusion processes, enhancing through-put and consistency.
• Precision-driven Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) technology for structurally optimized components produced with exceptional speed and accuracy.
• Vacuum-Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) for efficient fabrication of high-performance parts with optimized cost-efficiency.
RAMPF’s innovative, quick-turn solutions include material qualification, integrated quality assurance, and automated processes for manufacturing components and subsystems. Prototypes are delivered within weeks of the design stage, achieving up to 30 percent cost savings compared to traditional prepreg methods.
These benefits are especially impactful for components with high structural and geometric complexity (e.g. undercuts, compound curvatures, pockets) and functional complexity (e.g. EMI shielding, static discharge, impact resistance, flammability compliance).
From concept to final part, experienced engineers engage in every step – ensuring technical excellence, compliance with safety standards, and fulfillment of qualification requirements.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “Speed is critical in today’s aerospace and defense sectors. Our advanced composite technologies and efficient workflows enable customers to accelerate the journey from design to prototype without compromising on quality or performance. In addition, our engineering expertise in repair, overhaul, and obsolescence management helps extend vehicle lifespans and ensures long-term operational reliability. We are excited to present our innovative solutions at DAIR to Innovate in Toronto and CADC in Connecticut and look forward to engaging with industry leaders who are ready to shape the future of aerospace and defense.”
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions at
• DAIR to Innovate in Toronto, Canada, October 23
• CADC in Connecticut, USA, November 4 to 6
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories