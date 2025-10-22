SottoPelle® Recognizes Shani Meck, MD, FACOG, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Flowood, MS, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shani Kirk Meck, M.D., FACOG, graduated as Valedictorian of her class from South Natchez High School in Natchez, Mississippi, in 1989. She attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1993. She then attended medical school at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed her residency training at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2001. She is a Fellow in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is also a member of the Central Association of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and the Winfred L. Wiser Society. Dr. Meck is currently a staff member at Merit River Oaks Hospital and Merit Woman’s Hospital.
She has served on numerous hospital committees including chairing the Ethics Committee, chairing the Women’s Health Committee, and serving on the Executive Committee at River Oaks Hospital. Dr. Meck has a particular interest in treating Interstitial Cystitis. She has a history of breast cancer and hopes to help others going through the same journey. Her passion is taking care of the entire person, both physically and spiritually. She mentors young women who aspire to enter the medical profession and defends the rights of the unborn. Dr. Meck is an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson. She is a student Sunday school teacher and enjoys singing in the choir. She married Jackie Meck in 1993 and they have two daughters and a son and reside in Jackson.
Shani Meck, MD, FACOG, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2025.
To view additional information about Shani Meck, MD, FACOG, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/shani-meck-md-facog/.
Provider Information:
Shani Meck, MD, FACOG
East Lakeland OB/GYN, PA
1020 River Oaks Drive Suite 320 Flowood MS 39232
Practice Phone #: 601-936-1400
Practice Email: Frontdesk@eastlakelandobgyn.com
Practice Website: eastlakelandobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit:
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
