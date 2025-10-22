Hercules Design Build Hires Annalise Cannon as New Junior Carpenter
St. Louis, MO, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hercules Design Build is proud to announce that Annalise Cannon has joined the team as a new Junior Carpenter. She brings a unique perspective to the team. After a decade in nursing, she decided to pursue her passion for construction and remodeling. Her attention to detail, ability to learn quickly, and leadership experience translate seamlessly into this field.
"We are thrilled to add Annalise to our staff as she brings the best of her considerable experience in the nursing field, along with an undeniable passion and enthusiasm for learning the ropes as a remodeling craftsperson,” said David Hercules, Founder and Owner of Hercules Design Build. “She has quickly fit right in with the field crew and became a valued contributor from day one!"
Most recently, Cannon worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. As Project Manager, she led high-visibility projects and created detailed process plans. Beforehand, as an Organizational Improvement Advisor, she taught leaders process improvement tools and oversaw operational efficiency initiatives.
At Madison Area Technical College, she earned a Project Management Certificate. She also holds an MS in Health Care Management from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in Nursing from the Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing.
“While my career began with a decade in nursing and healthcare, I’ve always appreciated the science and art of remodeling,” said Cannon. “I’m really grateful to work alongside and learn from a team of people who are so knowledgeable and truly value their craft.”
About Hercules Design Build
Founded in 2007, Hercules Design Build is a St. Louis-based residential remodeling company known for transforming homes through innovative design and quality craftsmanship. Its team works closely with each client to create spaces that reflect individual style while enhancing daily living. From customizing modern interiors to restoring historic characteristics, they approach every project with creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence. To learn more, please visit https://www.herculesdesignbuild.com/.
