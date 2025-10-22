Bluewater Reports Growth with Major Milestones in Battery and Solar Equipment Lifecycle Management
Bluewater achieved record growth, decommissioning 25 MW of battery storage (175 MW total), recycling 1M lbs. of batteries (6M lbs. total), repurposing 380 MWh of batteries (1.8 GWh total), and remarketing 200 MW of solar panels (250 MW total) in the past year, driven by strong demand in the second-life equipment market.
Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bluewater, a global service provider in battery and solar equipment lifecycle management, announces a year of robust growth, highlighted by significant new achievements across its core business divisions. Over the last 12 months Bluewater has:
Decommissioned an additional 25 MW of battery storage, bringing the company’s total to over 175 MW of battery storage decommissioned to date.
Recycled 1 million more pounds of batteries, increasing the company’s cumulative total to over 6 million pounds of batteries recycled.
Repurposed or reused 380 MWh of batteries, now surpassing 1,8 GWh of batteries repurposed or reused worldwide.
Remarketed 200 MW of surplus solar panels, contributing to a total of 250 MW of solar panels re-marketed by Bluewater.
Bluewater’s operations also grew globally, expanding its footprint to four additional countries, Italy, Hungary, Spain, and Poland, bringing its total to 19 countries served worldwide. This global reach strengthens Bluewater’s ability to deliver rapid, compliant, and sustainable solutions to a diverse international client base.
The strongest area of growth was demonstrated by Bluewater’s Solar Division, which responded to surging demand in the second-life equipment market. Utility-scale solar energy plants increasingly rely on Bluewater to source and deliver matching equipment, including surplus solar panels, inverters, converters, and BESS containers, helping keep their systems online, reduce downtime, and avoid costly project delays.
“Our results this year reflect both the growing need for circular solutions in clean energy and the trust our partners place in Bluewater,” said Ben Firestone, CEO of Bluewater. “By adding 25 MW of decommissioned battery storage, 1 million pounds of recycled batteries, 380 MWh of repurposed batteries, and 200 MW of remarketed solar panels, we’re enabling our customers around the world to maximize asset value and maintain momentum toward sustainability goals.”
Bluewater’s end-to-end, compliance-driven approach to battery and solar equipment management continues to set the industry standard, delivering tailored solutions for a wide range of U.S. and international customers.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater is a leading battery and solar lifecycle management company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the resale, reuse, repurposing, and recycling of renewable energy equipment. With a commitment to sustainability and safety, Bluewater has managed tens of millions of batteries, solar panels, and other components, delivering effective solutions in the second-life equipment market. The company’s approach aims to maximize asset value, maintain compliance with state, federal, and international regulations, and minimize the environmental impact of operations.
For all inquiries, please contact Max Khabur at (714) 914-3554 or via email at mkhabur@bluewaterbattery.com.
