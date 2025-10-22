Bluewater Reports Growth with Major Milestones in Battery and Solar Equipment Lifecycle Management

Bluewater achieved record growth, decommissioning 25 MW of battery storage (175 MW total), recycling 1M lbs. of batteries (6M lbs. total), repurposing 380 MWh of batteries (1.8 GWh total), and remarketing 200 MW of solar panels (250 MW total) in the past year, driven by strong demand in the second-life equipment market.