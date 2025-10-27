MillionaireMatch Launches New Waitlist and Verification System to Strengthen Authenticity
Mountain View, CA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New dating verification system strengthens trust and aims to support higher-quality dating, matchmaking, and business networking.
As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a trusted and authentic dating environment, MillionaireMatch has implemented a new waitlist and manual verification process.
This initiative underscores the platform’s dedication to connecting quality members who value genuine, meaningful relationships.
How It Works
The process for joining MillionaireMatch remains simple:
1. Sign up with a valid email and phone number at MillionaireMatch.com or via the MillionaireMatch App.
2. Complete your profile and upload at least three recent photos.
3. Verify your account via phone, email, video, or optional photo verification.
4. Enter the waitlist — applications are manually reviewed within 24–48 hours.
5. Get approved to access the exclusive member community.
Premium subscribers will receive priority review, but all members must pass the same verification steps to ensure fairness and safety.
Raising the Standard for Member Quality
All new applicants will now enter a waitlist while their profiles undergo manual review. Applications that demonstrate authenticity, completeness, and clear intent for genuine connection will be approved.
This human-centered process aims to support higher-quality matchmaking by ensuring that every approved profile represents a real, verified individual who aligns with MillionaireMatch’s community standards.
“Our members value authenticity and trust,” said Mark Brooks. “The new waitlist and verification process helps screen out scammers and fake accounts, creating a safer and more trusted community for everyone.”
Why the Waitlist Matters
The new system aims to strengthen member trust and filter out fraudulent or low-quality accounts.
Key measures include:
1. Manual review: Every profile is carefully checked to ensure authenticity and minimize the chance of scammers joining the platform.
2. Profile completeness: Applicants must upload at least one recent photo, but profiles with more photos and detailed information are more likely to be approved.
3. Verification steps: Members complete phone and email verification, and qualified members can also earn a Certified Millionaire badge to further demonstrate credibility and commitment.
These measures build on MillionaireMatch’s long-standing focus on authentic, secure, and high-quality matchmaking for serious daters.
Commitment to a Trusted Community
With more than five million members worldwide, MillionaireMatch reports that over 95% of active profiles are verified, reflecting the effectiveness of its review and verification processes.
“We’re proud to see more daters choosing quality and authenticity over quantity,” added Mark Brooks, MillionaireMatch consultant and an online dating business expert. “Our community continues to grow through trust, not algorithms.”
The new verification system is now fully implemented, ensuring a smooth experience for both new and existing members.
Available on:
MillionaireMatch.com
iOS: App Store
Android: Google Play
Contact
MillionaireMatch MediaContact
Cocona Lee
+1 416-628-1072
Cocona Lee
+1 416-628-1072
