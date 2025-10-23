Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 8th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit
Military aviation community to convene on January 21-22, in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amid a dynamic and shifting global landscape, the U.S. Military Services are undergoing a strategic reorientation to maintain and expand air superiority over increasingly sophisticated adversaries. To this End, Defense Strategies Institutes is excited to announce its 8th iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit on January 21-22, in Huntsville, AL.
The 2026 Summit will convene senior-level experts and decision-makers from across the U.S. Military Services, DoW, International Partners, Acquisition Authorities, and Industry for a Joint Service discussion on strategies, initiatives, and emerging capabilities critical for enhancing lethality and restoring the warrior ethos in pursuit of total air dominance. The Summit will feature discussions with senior on the empowerment of air dominance with innovative technologies such artificial intelligence & digital engineering, developing next-generation platforms for the future fight, and the increasing importance of cybersecurity to secure these new and modernized aircraft.
2026 Early Confirmed Speakers
· MG Clair Gill, USA, Commanding General, Army Aviation Center of Excellence
· · BG David Phillips, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
· · BG Cain Baker, USA, Director, Future Vertical Lift CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command
· Air Commodore Nicola Thomas, Air Attache, Embassy of UK to the US
· Col. Robert Finneran, Chief of Staff, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing
· · MG (R) Robert L. Barrie, Former Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (ALT)
· · Kaly McKenna, Vice President, Beacon Global Strategies
· · MG (R) Kenneth T. Royar, USA, VP & Program Integration Lead, Textron
· · CAPT Jarrod Hair, USN, PM, Air Combat Electronics (PMA 209), NAVAIR
· Event Moderator: MG (Ret.) Jeffrey Schloesser, USA, Executive Vice President, Strategic Pursuits, BELL Advanced Vertical Lift Center
2026 Topics of Discussion
· · Reshaping the Future of Army Aviation with Future Vertical Lift: Fielding The FLRAA and Guiding The Next Chapter
· · Deploying Next-Generation Operational Capabilities to Prepare Army Aviators for the Future Fight
· · Enabling Air Superiority through the Development and Fielding of Advanced Aircraft Capabilities Such as the Next-Gen Fighter
· · Providing Air Support, Assault Support, and Aerial Reconnaissance to Sustain the MAGTF Warfighting Edge
· · Redefining the Frontline with Unmanned Systems and the New Era of Defense
· · Code in the Cockpit: Ensuring Air Dominance in a Contested Cyber Environments
· · Implementing MOSA to Enable the Rapid Fielding of Agile, Sustainable, and Interoperable Navy Avionic Systems
· · Adapting to The Future of Special Operations Aviation: From Legacy to Lethality
· · Advancing International Partnerships in the Sky and Securing the Future of Global Aviation
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://aviation.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
