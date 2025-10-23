Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. Designed to support IP-rated protection against dust, water, vibration (and electromagnetic interference) these gasket systems meet the evolving demands of specialist panel builders, industrial equipment manufacturers, and data-centre operators.
The FDB Online store offers a comprehensive selection of gasket profiles in various elastomeric materials—including PVC, EPDM, Neoprene, NBR, and foam rubber-PVC combinations—all carried stocked for immediate dispatch. These sections are available primarily in coiled format, enabling efficient handling and on-site customization. Widths and profiles range from classic P‑type sections and edge protectors to clip‑on and channel-fitted variants, ensuring compatibility with a variety of door and frame geometries.
Several EPDM profiles offered in collaboration with specialist manufacturers, adhere to Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards, providing the basis for complete UL certification of cabinet assemblies. This certification is often crucial for safety compliance, particularly in export markets. Extruded and foam‑rubber composite sections are designed to maintain shape and integrity under compression, ensuring consistent achievement of sealing performance over multiple cycles.
For door systems featuring inspection windows or sharp frame edges, FDB offers dedicated edge-protection profiles and window glazing gasket solutions, ideal for safeguarding glass panes and preserving enclosure integrity.
A specialised line of gasket profiles is also available to order which integrates EMC/RFI shielding capabilities with standard environmental protection. These profiles allow simultaneous mitigation of electromagnetic interference while maintaining dust- and water-tight performance—a dual-function solution tailored for telecommunications, control cabinets, and secure enclosures.
FDB complements their gasket systems with high torque swinghandles and multi-point rod latches, including 90° rod redirect adapters, enabling up to five locking points for larger cabinet doors. This ensures uniform gasket compression around the perimeter, improving seal consistency and structural rigidity. Such uniform closure is critical in high-dust environments and where tight sealing is required to enhance equipment reliability.
Understanding production pressures faced by panel builders, FDB maintains over 116,000 standard component combinations in stock, including a wide range of gasket profiles. This stock capability, coupled with coil-format supply, allows same‑day dispatch and supports just‑in‑time installation schedules.
The FDB Rocfast assembly and logistics service enhances efficiency by offering pre‑assembled gasket and lock sub‑system production kitting, thus removing the complexity of purchasing individual components and facilitating streamlined production processes.
With a mission to provide “a fitting for every enclosure,” FDB Panel Fittings supplies a full range of hardware for industrial enclosures—from hinges, locks, latches, and swinghandles to gasket sealing and EMC/RFI solutions. Their online store offers immediate availability for high-demand items, supported by expert technical guidance and logistics services covering gasket profiles, locking methods and sealing strategies for each specific application.
The FDB Online store offers a comprehensive selection of gasket profiles in various elastomeric materials—including PVC, EPDM, Neoprene, NBR, and foam rubber-PVC combinations—all carried stocked for immediate dispatch. These sections are available primarily in coiled format, enabling efficient handling and on-site customization. Widths and profiles range from classic P‑type sections and edge protectors to clip‑on and channel-fitted variants, ensuring compatibility with a variety of door and frame geometries.
Several EPDM profiles offered in collaboration with specialist manufacturers, adhere to Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards, providing the basis for complete UL certification of cabinet assemblies. This certification is often crucial for safety compliance, particularly in export markets. Extruded and foam‑rubber composite sections are designed to maintain shape and integrity under compression, ensuring consistent achievement of sealing performance over multiple cycles.
For door systems featuring inspection windows or sharp frame edges, FDB offers dedicated edge-protection profiles and window glazing gasket solutions, ideal for safeguarding glass panes and preserving enclosure integrity.
A specialised line of gasket profiles is also available to order which integrates EMC/RFI shielding capabilities with standard environmental protection. These profiles allow simultaneous mitigation of electromagnetic interference while maintaining dust- and water-tight performance—a dual-function solution tailored for telecommunications, control cabinets, and secure enclosures.
FDB complements their gasket systems with high torque swinghandles and multi-point rod latches, including 90° rod redirect adapters, enabling up to five locking points for larger cabinet doors. This ensures uniform gasket compression around the perimeter, improving seal consistency and structural rigidity. Such uniform closure is critical in high-dust environments and where tight sealing is required to enhance equipment reliability.
Understanding production pressures faced by panel builders, FDB maintains over 116,000 standard component combinations in stock, including a wide range of gasket profiles. This stock capability, coupled with coil-format supply, allows same‑day dispatch and supports just‑in‑time installation schedules.
The FDB Rocfast assembly and logistics service enhances efficiency by offering pre‑assembled gasket and lock sub‑system production kitting, thus removing the complexity of purchasing individual components and facilitating streamlined production processes.
With a mission to provide “a fitting for every enclosure,” FDB Panel Fittings supplies a full range of hardware for industrial enclosures—from hinges, locks, latches, and swinghandles to gasket sealing and EMC/RFI solutions. Their online store offers immediate availability for high-demand items, supported by expert technical guidance and logistics services covering gasket profiles, locking methods and sealing strategies for each specific application.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/sealing
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/sealing
Categories