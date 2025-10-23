MILAM 2026 Agenda and Speaker Line-Up Now Available
3D printing community to convene February 3-4, plus a Workshop Day February 5, in Tampa, FL.
Tampa, FL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MILAM is the largest military, aerospace, defense and warfighting 3D printing event in North America. This educational and professional development event directly supports current DoW/Federal Government priorities and initiatives regarding the integration of 3D printing technologies across the Joint Force.
Each iteration, this forum serves as a crucial platform for 3D printing professionals to connect, collaborate, and strategize on integrating additive technologies. Attendees can expect to engage with key decision-makers, network with senior-level military, government, international partners, and industry professionals, as well as have access to a diverse line-up of exhibitors.
Featured Speakers Include:
- LTG Christopher O. Mohan, USA, Acting Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command
- LTG Mark Simerly, USA, Director, Defense Logistics Agency
- Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, USMC, Deputy Commandant for Installations & Logistics, HQMC
- Matthew Sermon, SES, PM, Maritime Industrial Base, ASN RD&A
- RDML (Ret.) Jason Lloyd, USN, Former Chief Engineer & Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration, & Naval Engineering, NAVSEA
- Col. Eloy Martinez, USA, Commander, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command
- Col. James Crocker, USA, Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management Directorate, Army Materiel Command
- Col. David Guida, USA, Previous Commander, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command
- LTC John Peterson, USA, Incoming Director, Joint C-sUAS University
- SGM Jorge Escobedo, USA, U.S. Army, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4
- Megan Kreiger, Additive Construction SME, U.S. Army Research & Development Center
- Maj. Brian Vickers, USAF, Deputy Base Civil Engineer & PM for the Expeditionary 3D Concrete Printer
- Larry Holmes Jr, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing & Materials, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology
- CW3 Shauna Carruth, USA, MS AVCRAD/1108th TASMG
- And more
For a complete list of speakers and topics to be covered, download the agenda at militaryam.com.
