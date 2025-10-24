SottoPelle® Recognizes Ratchnee France, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Rice, TX, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ratchnee France, MD, DPM, is Recognized as a Top Family Practitioner at Rice Medical Center, Texas Rice, TX.
Dr. Ratchnee France, a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, is being recognized for her exceptional dedication to providing compassionate, comprehensive healthcare to patients across Texas and New Mexico.
With over 25 years of medical experience, Dr. France brings a unique dual perspective to her practice—combining her backgrounds in both medicine and podiatric surgery to deliver expert care in family practice, emergency medicine, and minor surgical procedures.
Dr. France earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.) from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Pennsylvania and her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherlands. She completed residencies in Foot and Ankle Surgery at Greene Memorial Hospital in Ohio and Family Medicine at the University of New Mexico. She is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.
Currently, Dr. France practices Emergency Medicine at multiple hospitals throughout Texas and New Mexico and leads Rice Medical Clinic in Rice, Texas, where she serves as CEO. Her clinic specializes in family medicine, minor surgery, hormone optimization, wellness, and pain management, reflecting her whole-person approach to patient care.
Affectionately known by her patients for her warm, approachable manner and “cowgirl clinic” atmosphere, Dr. France combines professionalism with heart—ensuring every patient feels seen, heard, and cared for. Her commitment to community health and accessible care has earned her recognition by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals and inclusion among The Leading Physicians of the World.
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/ratchnee-france-md/
Provider Information:
Ratchnee France, MD, Rice Medical Clinic
2001 NE McKinney St., Rice, TX 75155
(430) 207-6042
ricemedicalclinic@hotmail.com
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
