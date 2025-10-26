Clayton Residents 6-75 Years Bring "Thriller" to Downtown Clayton

Thrill the World Clayton brings Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller choreography to Horne Square on Oct 30 (6:45 & 7pm) and Halloween (6:45pm). Clayton High School's NHSDA students taught the routine to Life Skills classmates, creating an inclusive celebration featuring dancers ages 6-75. Free community performances by Clayton Arts Alliance. Join this global dance phenomenon celebrating creativity, inclusion, and Halloween spirit in downtown Clayton.