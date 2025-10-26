Clayton Residents 6-75 Years Bring "Thriller" to Downtown Clayton
Thrill the World Clayton brings Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller choreography to Horne Square on Oct 30 (6:45 & 7pm) and Halloween (6:45pm). Clayton High School's NHSDA students taught the routine to Life Skills classmates, creating an inclusive celebration featuring dancers ages 6-75. Free community performances by Clayton Arts Alliance. Join this global dance phenomenon celebrating creativity, inclusion, and Halloween spirit in downtown Clayton.
Clayton, NC, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Clayton Arts Alliance is bringing the global phenomenon of Thrill the World to downtown Clayton this Halloween season with a spectacular public arts project that unites dancers of all ages and abilities in performing Michael Jackson's legendary Thriller choreography (original choreography by Michael Peters). The free community performances will take place at Horne Square in Downtown Clayton on October 30 at 6:45 pm and 7:00 pm, and on Halloween night at 6:45 pm.
Thrill the World Clayton showcases the power of dance to bridge generations and foster inclusion, featuring performers ranging from 6 to 75 years old alongside talented students from Clayton High School. The project exemplifies the Arts Alliance's mission to make the arts accessible and engaging for the entire community while connecting residents through shared creative experiences.
In a heartwarming demonstration of leadership and inclusivity, students from Clayton High School's chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) learned the iconic Thriller choreography and took on the role of teachers, instructing the routine to students in the school's Life Skills class. This collaborative effort has energized the entire school community, promoting movement, inclusion, and Halloween spirit while highlighting dance as a powerful tool for education and human connection.
The NHSDA recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional artistic talent, leadership qualities, and strong academic performance in dance. By partnering with the Life Skills program—which serves students with varied learning abilities and emphasizes practical skills, social-emotional growth, and daily living competencies—the NHSDA students have created an inclusive environment where all participants can experience the joy of performance and community engagement.
Thrill the World is an international phenomenon where thousands of participants in cities across the globe simultaneously perform Michael Jackson's Thriller choreography, creating the world's largest dance event. Since its inception, the event has brought communities together through the universal language of dance and music, celebrating Michael Jackson's enduring cultural impact while fostering local connections and creative expression.
The Clayton Arts Alliance is dedicated to fostering creativity and cultural enrichment throughout the Clayton community. Through collaborative programming, special events, and educational initiatives, the organization serves as a vital bridge connecting artists, students, and residents of all ages and backgrounds. The Alliance's commitment to accessibility ensures that arts experiences are available to everyone in the community.
Community members are invited to attend all three free performances at Horne Square in Downtown Clayton and witness this exciting celebration of dance, community spirit, and Halloween fun. The performances promise to be a thrilling spectacle that brings neighbors together in appreciation of the arts and the joy of collective creativity.
For more information about Thrill the World Clayton and other Clayton Arts Alliance programs, visit claytonarts.org.
Media Contact: Clayton Arts Alliance deborah@claytonarts.org
