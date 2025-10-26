Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions
The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security.
New York, NY, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Major upgrade builds on last year’s launch with new features designed to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and deliver greater visibility for enterprise users.
Sequentum, a leading provider of enterprise-grade web scraping solutions delivering the most precise, trusted, and transparent web data at scale, today announced major enhancements to the Sequentum Cloud product released at the end of 2024.
Key Features and Benefits
Command Templates
Reusable command blueprints containing predefined commands, parameters, and logic commonly used, that users can apply to any agent.
Benefits: Standardizes best practices, saves time, improves team efficiency, and ensures organizational consistency.
UI Enhancements
Platform-wide updates deliver a cleaner design, streamlined navigation and improved usability.
Benefits: Improves clarity and ease of use to help users complete tasks more efficiently.
Subscriptions & Usage Dashboard
In-app subscriptions with tiered pricing and a visual usage tracker.
Benefits: Simplifies account creation and management, enhances payment security, and provides clear visibility into monthly credit usage.
Continuous Innovation and Enterprise Trust
Since its original launch, Sequentum Cloud has expanded its capabilities to meet enterprise data needs at scale. Notable milestones include:
Public Cloud API: Enables users to programmatically control and manage agents for seamless integration and enhanced automation.
SOC 2 Type II Certification Renewal: Independently audited by Sensiba LLP, reaffirming Sequentum’s commitment to the highest standards of security and compliance.
“Our mission is to deliver trust in data, not just any data, but the most precise data possible,” said Sarah McKenna, CEO. “Sequentum Cloud empowers organizations to extract, manage, and validate web data with unparalleled precision and transparency, ensuring every insight is built on trusted foundations.”
Sequentum’s commitment to innovation continues with additional features currently in testing and planned for release before year-end, including:
Magic Wand: A breakthrough feature that identifies data on the page loaded and auto-generates data extraction commands, no manual clicking required. Combined with the powerful point-and-click editor for limitless customization, it delivers a human-in-the loop agent creation experience unmatched in the industry.
Evaluations: AI-powered real-time data quality scoring and accuracy ranking.
Benchmarks: A comparative analytics tool for evaluating Sequentum’s data quality against competitive solutions.
Availability
Command Templates and enhanced subscriptions are now available to all Sequentum Cloud users. Interested users can sign up for a free trial at www.sequentum.com/cloud or contact sales@sequentum.com for more information.
About Sequentum
Sequentum is the trusted leader in enterprise-scale web data extraction and automation, with offices in the U.S., Australia, and India. For over 17 years, Sequentum has simplified the complex world of web data collection, delivering solutions via On-prem (Sequentum Enterprise), PaaS (Sequentum Cloud), DaaS (Managed Data Services), hybrid deployments, and Intelligent Agents.
Designed with transparency, compliance, and resilience at the core, Sequentum empowers organizations to build data pipelines that keep pace with evolving sites and regulations. Trusted by leading financial institutions, global enterprises, and government agencies, Sequentum transforms web data into a reliable source of competitive advantage.
Get the Sequentum Edge. Learn more at www.sequentum.com.
Contact
SequentumContact
Elizabeth Abrams
866-594-6019
sequentum.com
