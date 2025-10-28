SottoPelle® Recognizes Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Flowood, MS, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lindsey Miller Turner, M.D., graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Mississippi, in top ten of her class, in 2002. She attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she was inducted into the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated summa cum laude in the Honors Program with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Italian. She then attended medical school at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2014. During residency, she received the Gold Humanism in Teaching Award, the Excellence in Minimally Invasive Surgery Award, the Maternal Fetal Medicine Award, and the Resident Teaching Award.
She is a Fellow in the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists. Dr. Turner is currently a staff member at Merit River Oaks Hospital, Merit Woman’s Hospital, and Baptist Medical Center.
She has a special interest in minimally invasive surgery including robotic surgery, cervical dysplasia, and adolescent care. She enjoys the opportunity to work in a clinic environment that supports the integration of faith into the treatment of patients. Dr. Turner resides in Brandon, MS.
She married her husband, Michael Turner, in 2010, and together they have two children. They are active members of PineLake Church Reservoir Campus.
Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since April 2025.
To view additional information about Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/lindsey-turner-md-facog/
Provider Information:
Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG
East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, PA
1020 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, MS 39232
Practice Phone #: 601-936-1400
Practice Email: Frontdesk@eastlakelandobgyn.com
Practice Website: eastlakelandobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
She is a Fellow in the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists. Dr. Turner is currently a staff member at Merit River Oaks Hospital, Merit Woman’s Hospital, and Baptist Medical Center.
She has a special interest in minimally invasive surgery including robotic surgery, cervical dysplasia, and adolescent care. She enjoys the opportunity to work in a clinic environment that supports the integration of faith into the treatment of patients. Dr. Turner resides in Brandon, MS.
She married her husband, Michael Turner, in 2010, and together they have two children. They are active members of PineLake Church Reservoir Campus.
Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since April 2025.
To view additional information about Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/lindsey-turner-md-facog/
Provider Information:
Lindsey Turner, MD, FACOG
East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, PA
1020 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, MS 39232
Practice Phone #: 601-936-1400
Practice Email: Frontdesk@eastlakelandobgyn.com
Practice Website: eastlakelandobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories