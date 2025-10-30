SottoPelle® Recognizes Tamu Bustos-Rocha, RN, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Clovis, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With 27 years of experience as an Emergency Department Registered Nurse, Tamu brings a deep understanding of health, healing, and compassionate care to VitaliaTamu Wellness & Med Spa. As a dedicated mother of four, she knows the importance of balance and self-care in today’s busy world.
When she’s not helping clients transform their wellness journeys, you’ll find her riding her Ducati motorcycle, hitting the gym, or exploring new destinations through travel. Tamu’s diverse passions fuel her commitment to helping others live vibrant, energized lives.
Tamu Bustos-Rocha, RN, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 30th, 2025.
To view additional information about Tamu Bustos-Rocha, RN, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/tamu-bustos-rocha-rn/
Provider Information:
Tamu Bustos-Rocha, RN
2196 Shaw Ave., Suite 9 CA, 93611
559-213-0796
tamubustos@gmail.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
