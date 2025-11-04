SottoPelle® Recognizes Missy McMinn, MD, FACOG, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Flowood, MS, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Missy Jackson McMinn, M.D., FACOG, a native of Brandon, Mississippi, graduated in the top five per cent of her class from Brandon High School in 1991. She matriculated to Mississippi State University where she was graduated Summa Cum Laude in Biochemistry. During her college years, she served as president of Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society, received the Dow Chemical Chemistry Scholarship, was selected by MSU faculty as a member of the Society of Scholars, was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, and was selected as Senior of the Year of Phi Mu Sorority in 1995. She attended the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She completed both medical school and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Dr. McMinn is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology,
is a Fellow in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Winfred L. Wiser Society, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Dr. McMinn has been practicing with East Lakeland OB/Gyn since 2003. She serves on the medical staff at Merit River Oaks Hospital and Merit Woman’s Hospital. She has served on many committees for River Oaks Hospital including Quality Control, Operating Room Committee, chairman of the Women’s Health Committee, and as a member of the Executive Committee.
Dr. McMinn enjoys educating young teens about their reproductive health, preventive medicine, STD's, and the prevention of teen pregnancy. She has a special interest in infertility patients and minimally invasive surgeries. Dr. McMinn also enjoys helping women transition into menopause. She helps patients choose the best treatment plan for themselves based on their symptoms and medical history. She desires for patients to understand the hormonal changes that occur and the many treatment options available taken by different routes.
The strength of her practice is being able to incorporate her Christian beliefs with the practice of women’s medicine in all ages.
She has been married to Mr. Chris McMinn since 1997, and they have three children. The family lives in Brandon and are active members of Pinelake Church.
Missy McMinn, MD, FACOG, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 2025.
To view additional information about Missy McMinn, MD, FACOG, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/missy-mcminn-md-facog/
Provider Information:
Missy McMinn, MD, FACOG
East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, PA
1020 River Oaks Drive, Suite 320 Flowood, MS 39232
Practice Phone #: 601-936-1400
Practice Email: Frontdesk@eastlakelandobgyn.com
Practice Website: eastlakelandobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
