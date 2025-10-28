Haitian Cocoa and Breadfruit Shine on the Global Stage

Haitian-Canadian chocolatier Ralph Leroy will unveil Choucoune, a gourmet cookie made with Haitian cocoa, coconut, and gluten-free breadfruit flour, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris (Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025). The cookie is part of the ILO’s P.R.O.F.I.T. Project, supported by Norway and celebrated by Trees That Feed Foundation, which is building Haiti’s breadfruit industry to fight hunger, create jobs, and protect the environment.