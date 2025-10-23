Nowsta Appoints Three Executive Sales Representatives to Accelerate Enterprise Market Expansion
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nowsta, the all-in-one workforce management platform, today announced the strategic hiring of three new executive sales representatives to support its continued growth and deepen its focus on the enterprise sector. This expansion of the sales team reinforces Nowsta's commitment to delivering advanced, integrated solutions for large-scale organizations navigating complex labor management challenges.
Collectively bringing more than 60 years of enterprise sales experience, the new executives have a proven track record of delivering innovative technology solutions to some of the nation’s largest and most complex organizations. Their leadership will accelerate Nowsta’s mission to modernize how businesses manage, schedule, and engage their contingent and hourly workforces.
The appointments come as Nowsta experiences significant momentum, driven by increasing demand for its unified platform that streamlines sourcing, scheduling, and compliance.
“These hires underscore the scale of our ambition and the maturity of our platform,” said Bruno Stanziale, CEO of Nowsta. “As our technology continues to advance across industries, this team will help us demonstrate to enterprise clients just how robust and transformative Nowsta’s solution is for today’s dynamic labor market.”
As more enterprise clients seek to optimize operations and cut costs, Nowsta's technology provides the critical infrastructure needed to manage vast and varied workforces with unparalleled efficiency. The new executives will be pivotal in introducing Nowsta's powerful capabilities to more large businesses.
Paul Podolsky, VP of Enterprise Sales
Podolsky brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise sales and HR technology, with a proven ability to help organizations modernize how they manage and engage their workforces through data-driven solutions. Paul is an accomplished sales leader known for building high-performing teams and driving strategic partnerships that deliver measurable business outcomes.
With extensive experience in enterprise growth strategy and workforce innovation, Podolsky’s leadership will help Nowsta expand its impact among large employers seeking to optimize operations, ensure compliance, and enhance the employee experience.
“Nowsta’s technology is redefining how enterprises manage and support their hourly workforce,” said Podolsky. “I’m excited to join a company that’s combining innovation and purpose to help organizations operate more effectively and profitably while creating a better experience for their employees.”
Coley Vahey, VP of Enterprise Sales
Coley Vahey, an AI leader and business transformation executive, brings 20+ years of sales leadership experience within both the HR Tech/Workforce Management and the AI-driven Workflow/Process Intelligence spaces. Coley has been instrumental in helping executives of the largest enterprises across the globe realize and deliver true transformation to the business.
Coley’s years of experience and expertise in all areas of large enterprise digital transformation and workforce enablement will be a key factor in helping Nowsta deliver the technology that is disrupting the way organizations are looking to manage their hourly and contingent workforce strategies. Coley looks forward to helping lead yet another high-growth organization exceed its business goals.
“Nowsta is a leader in the Workforce Management space, and I am grateful to be a part of all that is to come to both the organization and our clients” said Coley. “Nowsta has only scratched the surface of all the advantages its platform brings to this space. We have a real opportunity to change the way large enterprise approaches this extremely important piece of their internal talent.”
AJ Hudson, VP of Enterprise Sales
AJ Hudson, a recognized sales executive, brings two decades of success in strategic SaaS and workforce transformation, partnering with some of the world’s largest global organizations to drive measurable business outcomes.
With deep expertise in enterprise growth, digital transformation, and workforce enablement, AJ’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Nowsta’s expansion within the enterprise market; empowering large employers to enhance operational agility, optimize labor strategies, and elevate the experience of their hourly workforce.
“The future of work is about leveraging actionable insights to transform how enterprises manage their workforce,” said AJ. “Nowsta is at the forefront of this shift, redefining how organizations connect people, technology and business outcomes. I’m excited to join a team committed to helping companies operate smarter, ensure compliance, increase efficiency, and create a better experience for their employees. The Nowsta platform is industry-leading and now it’s time for the world to see it.”
These strategic hires will concentrate on demonstrating how Nowsta’s platform empowers enterprises to overcome their most pressing workforce management struggles. By combining advanced scheduling, talent intelligence, and regulatory compliance into a single system, Nowsta sets the standard for operational excellence and provides seamless experience for both managers and employees.
About Nowsta
Nowsta is the only all-in-one workforce management platform that seamlessly integrates sourcing, advanced scheduling, onboarding, and compliance. With advanced talent intelligence and actionable insights, we help organizations optimize workforce performance, reduce costs, and accelerate productivity. Whether you're managing hourly, full-time, or contingent staff, Nowsta ensures your operations are efficient, compliant, and ready for the future of work.
