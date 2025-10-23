Nowsta Appoints Three Executive Sales Representatives to Accelerate Enterprise Market Expansion

Nowsta has appointed three seasoned executive sales representatives, Paul Podolsky, Coley Vahey, and AJ Hudson, to drive enterprise market growth. With 60+ years of combined experience in enterprise sales and workforce transformation, they will expand Nowsta’s impact on large organizations. This move aligns with Nowsta’s mission to modernize workforce management through its all-in-one platform, addressing scheduling, compliance, and operational efficiency for contingent and hourly workforces.