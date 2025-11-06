SottoPelle® Recognizes Kenda Huseby, DNP, NP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Sundance, WY, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kenda Huseby is a family nurse practitioner that graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND in 2013. She received her undergraduate bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Wyoming in 2010, and her associate’s degree in registered nursing at Great Basin College in Elko, NV in 2005. Before coming to Sundance as a nurse practitioner, she practiced at Behavior Management Systems in Spearfish and Rapid City, SD working in mental health. Kenda is currently seeing patients at the Sundance Clinic.
Kenda Huseby, DNP, NP-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 23rd, 2025.
To view additional information about Kenda Huseby, DNP, NP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/kenda-huseby-dnp-np-c/
Provider Information:
Kenda Huseby, DNP, NP-C
Crook County Medical Clinic (Sundance Clinic)
13 Oak Street, Sundance, WY 82729
307-283-2476
Kenda.huseby@ccmsd.net
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Company Information:
Categories