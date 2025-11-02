Acclaimed Distillery Designers Repurpose Old Butler Building for New Distillery and Cocktail Bar

Construction is now underway on a new, capacious Liberty & Plenty Distillery in Wilson, NC, as pod architecture + design (pod) of Chapel Hill works to repurpose an old, pre-engineered metal building – aka PEMB, aka Butler building – into a much larger, more ambitious spirits distillery for its owner and master distiller Tina Williford