Architecture News
Devise a blueprint for success with news about architecture that highlights individuals and companies using new techniques and technology for building design. Highlights include news about materials, sustainable projects, innovative methods, new technology, resources, architects and architectural firms.
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money
W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for... - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand
New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America. - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. - May 08, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth. - March 25, 2026 - StrataX Development
W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features
JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by... - March 25, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY
The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. - March 17, 2026 - AJG Development
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
From Closed Port to a New Urban District: Estonia’s Hundipea Project Releases a Free Playbook on Building a Neighbourhood
Co-authored by international urbanists, the Hundipea Neighbourhood Playbook offers a free, practical guide for shaping sustainable and sociable cities. - February 18, 2026 - Hundipea OÜ
Business Architecture Associates to Deliver Business Architecture Primer, Raffle Off Books from Leading Experts
Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is pleased to announce that business architecture experts, Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, will deliver their popular Business Architecture Primer the afternoon of March 23, 2026 as lead-in to the Business Architecture Innovation Summit. The Summit will be held in Reston, VA, USA on March 24-26, 2026 at the Reston Hyatt. Ms. Kuehn and Mr. Ulrich will be raffling off copies of their recent books. - February 18, 2026 - Business Architecture Associates
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Story Renovations Launches AI Design Studio, a Free Tool Empowering Homeowners to Formulate Their Vision Before Hiring a Designer
Story Renovations, a leader in custom home renovations, today announced the public launch of the Story AI Design Studio. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to help creative homeowners ideate, optioneer, and crystallize their design inspirations and vision at the very beginning of a renovation or custom home project. - February 03, 2026 - Story Renovations
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
Acclaimed Distillery Designers Repurpose Old Butler Building for New Distillery and Cocktail Bar
Construction is now underway on a new, capacious Liberty & Plenty Distillery in Wilson, NC, as pod architecture + design (pod) of Chapel Hill works to repurpose an old, pre-engineered metal building – aka PEMB, aka Butler building – into a much larger, more ambitious spirits distillery for its owner and master distiller Tina Williford - November 02, 2025 - pod architecture + design
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services
Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its... - September 24, 2025 - Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners Indore
Hawaii Off Grid’s Kupono Hale Project Wins 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design
Hawaii Off Grid is proud to announce that its innovative Kupono Hale project has been recognized with the Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design at the 2025 AIA Honolulu Design Awards. The project was honored during a July 25 Design Awards Gala in Waikiki, HI. “We’re honored... - August 01, 2025 - Hawaii Off Grid
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
Continental Cut Stone Sustainable Certification Supports Award-Winning Architectural Design
Continental Cut Stone is awarded the ANSI/NSI 373 sustainable certification in both quarry and the fabrication mill. They celebrate project teams, Architects and Contractors, in their industry's annual Awards Program for Architectural Design and Execution. Each year the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association celebrates with the - Golden Trowel and Sustainable City Award. - June 13, 2025 - Continental Cut Stone
InnovaPanel Disrupts the Insulated Panel Market Again with New Miami-Dade NOA Approval for Steel-Connected Magnesium Cement Panels
A Bold Step Forward in Sustainable and Hurricane-Resistant Design for Commercial and High-Rise Construction - June 03, 2025 - Innova Panel, LLC.
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches “Inter/Arch Next Gen” – A New Networking Series Celebrating Emerging Talent in Architecture and Design
Inter/Arch Jobs is proud to announce the launch of Inter/Arch Next Gen, a dynamic new networking event series designed to spotlight and connect emerging and notable interior designers and architects with influential brands, studios, and thought leaders in the built environment. The inaugural event... - May 25, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Spirit Bear Ranch Offers a Rare Window Into Land, Legacy, and Living in Southern Colorado
At over 420 acres, Spirit Bear Ranch's representatives believe this just might be the most significant property in Southern Colorado history. Just outside Durango, this estate blends refined mountain architecture with active land stewardship, offering a rare opportunity to live at the intersection of legacy, landscape, and luxury. - May 21, 2025 - Blackmore Group
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Bluebird Redevelops the Oldest Self Storage Facility in Canada
Bluebird Self Storage acquired and renovated 826 Johnson Street, Victoria, British Columbia V8W 1N3 which happens to be one the oldest storage facilities in North America and it is now open for business and ready to rent units to commercial businesses and residential tenants alike. The facility is located at 826 Johnson Street which is in the heart of Victoria’s rapidly growing downtown core. - May 13, 2025 - Bluebird Self Storage
ArcSite Unveils LiDAR-Powered Room Scanning for Instant, Precise Floor Plans
ArcSite’s new LiDAR-powered room scanning feature lets users instantly create precise floor plans using just an iPad or iPhone- no measuring tape or CAD skills required. It saves time, reduces errors, and makes professional-grade design accessible to contractors, technicians, and even DIYers. - May 08, 2025 - ArcSite
Powering the Future of AEC: IronOrbit Spotlights Secure, GPU-Accelerated, and Compliance-Ready Desktops at AIA 2025
IronOrbit, a leader in secure, fully managed cloud-hosted workspaces, is proud to announce its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, taking place June 4–7 in Boston, MA. With a strong and growing client base in the architecture, engineering, and construction... - May 02, 2025 - IronOrbit
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
UniquesCADD Acquired Business Excellence Awards 2025 for Best BIM Innovation
Business Excellence Awards recognized UniquesCADD for Best BIM and Data-Driven Solutions in 2025. The firm is recognized for its determination, adaption of new approaches, and driving innovative solutions. - April 26, 2025 - UniquesCADD
Piney Creek Acres Finalizes Access Easement Agreement with City of Rockwood, Initiates Lot Sales
Middle Tennessee Development Gains Momentum with Phase 2 Infrastructure Underway; Proximity to Flatrock Motorsports Park, I-40, and Knoxville Adds Investment Appeal. - April 09, 2025 - Piney Creek Acres
Stantonic
Popular Hospitality Design firm has rebranded to "stantonic - Lifestyle Design" - March 31, 2025 - Stanton Interior Concepts
DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc.: 13 Years of Luxury Homes, Affordable Builds, and Fast Turnaround Across Southern California
DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc. celebrates 13 years of delivering exceptional construction and electrical services. From luxury homes to affordable general construction and ADUs, DG serves key areas across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Altadena, Malibu, San Marino, and Sherman Oaks. Licensed, insured, and known for fast turnarounds, DG transforms residential and commercial spaces with precision and innovation. - March 24, 2025 - DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc.
Perspective 3D, LLC Celebrates Woman-Owned Business Recertification and Announces Family Succession Plan
Perspective 3D is pleased to announce certification renewal as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), along with key leadership developments that position the company for continued success. provides full details on this milestone, including our ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the reality capture industry. - March 17, 2025 - Perspective 3D LLC
H-Town Coaters Launches Revolutionary Patina Powder Coating for Architects and Designers
H-Town Coaters announces Polychrotina®, an innovative Patina Powder Coating redefining sustainable finishes. This eco-friendly, durable, and customizable coating creates authentic patina effects without harmful chemicals. Ideal for LEED and WELL projects, it offers weather resistance and design flexibility. “Polychrotina® is more than a coating—it’s a creative partner,” says CEO Jarod Hammar. Now available with expert support. - March 17, 2025 - H-Town Coaters
Friends of OCNJ History & Culture Unveils 2025 Initiatives to Celebrate Ocean City’s Unique Architectural Legacy
New Documentary, Tours, and Educational Programs Aim to Rally Community Support as Historic Homes and Neighborhoods Face Continued Development Pressures - March 04, 2025 - Friends of OCNJ History & Culture
BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an... - February 24, 2025 - BlueConnnect Partners
DrBalcony Expands Patio & Deck Inspection Services Across California to Strengthen Structural Safety and Compliance
DrBalcony, California’s premier provider of balcony, deck, and exterior elevated element (EEE) inspections, is expanding its deck and balcony inspection services statewide to address the increasing demand for safety compliance under SB721 and SB326 regulations. With a proven track record of over 3,000 successful inspections and a team of 30+ licensed inspectors, DrBalcony continues to lead the industry in compliance, safety, and technological advancement. - January 31, 2025 - DrBalcony
Zone 4 Flooring Disrupts the Market with High-Quality SPC Flooring at a Very Affordable Prices
Zone 4 Flooring, a leading provider of innovative flooring solutions, is reshaping the industry by making high-quality Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring more accessible and affordable. The company has introduced a new pricing model that offers SPC flooring at 40% to 70% lower than standard... - January 30, 2025 - Zone 4 Flooring