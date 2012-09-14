PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November... - November 06, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

John Canning & Co. Becomes Authorized Installer of HPCS Plaster Products Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Carlson Studio Architecture Rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

RT Specialty’s National Environmental & Construction Professional Practice Explores Trends & Challenges at Annual Consultant Conference RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP) recently held its Annual Consultant Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey with nearly a dozen insurance experts and legal professionals exploring the industry’s latest trends and challenges. - September 26, 2019 - RT New Day

Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Account Executive at RT Specialty Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Berkley Design Professional Offers $1 Million Per Project Primary Limits In response to today’s more complex projects and increasingly litigious business environment, Berkley Design Professional (Berkley DP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, now offers Per Project Primary (PPP) Limits of $1 million for Berkley DP policyholders. This $1 million... - September 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Hybrid Design Firm Moves Into Downtown Chapel Hill, NC The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty to Lead Real Estate Development Risk & Insurance Panel at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), will lead the discussion on Real Estate Development Errors and Omissions Risks and Insurance at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held... - August 28, 2019 - RT New Day

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Sena Hospitality Design Installs at Grand Seas Resort; Orlando-Based Resort Specialist Brings to Life Ocean-Themed Renovation Sena Hospitality Design Inc., a licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has installed a complete renovation of 16 courtside units at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts in Daytona Beach, Florida. In addition, the Orlando-based firm is now installing a similar renovation of 72 units in... - August 20, 2019 - Sena Hospitality Design

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

Sheryl Barr Promoted to Director of Marketing & Communications at RT New Day Sheryl Barr has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at RT New Day. Since joining the RT New Day team in 2009 as a marketing coordinator, Barr’s responsibilities have steadily increased to include the strategic development of RT New Day’s complete package of marketing... - August 14, 2019 - RT New Day

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Amy Coddington Named Account Manager at RT Specialty Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support. “Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

CANstruction Raises More Than 25,000 Pounds of Food St. Louis charity competition donates non-perishables to Operation Food Search. - July 26, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Daudi Industries Presents Luxury Colorado Mountain Estate Daudi Industries' founder has been using the Colorado mountain landscape as inspiration for his masterfully built homes and commercial buildings since his start in 1979. Today you can see the mix of large rustic wood beams and pillars, steal and stone with a modern flair creates a dramatic effect. His latest work is set at the Spanish Peak foothills, in Southern Colorado. Available for purchase, this estate proves to be one of kind. - July 15, 2019 - Daudi Industries

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Merlin Custom Home Builders Wins 2019 Silver Nugget Award for Design and Architecture Merlin Custom Home Builders brought home a Silver Nugget Award from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s gala, held Saturday evening, June 22 at the Red Rock Resort & Casino, Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas. - July 09, 2019 - Merlin Custom Home Builders

StagingAmerica.com Unveils New Home Staging Directory Website StagingAmerica.com gives real estate agents and homeowners the ability to find and compare professional home stagers from coast to coast. - July 05, 2019 - StagingAmerica.com

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals