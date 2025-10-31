Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions.
Tampa, FL, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Infinity Logistics Back Office, a global provider of logistics process outsourcing, has officially announced the expansion of its service portfolio tailored for trucking, freight forwarding, and 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) companies.
The company’s enhanced solutions are designed to help logistics operators streamline billing, documentation, and data management, improving efficiency and profitability in a competitive, cost-sensitive industry.
Addressing the Back-Office Bottleneck in Trucking
Trucking companies have long faced challenges managing paperwork, freight billing, and carrier payments while keeping up with rising operational costs.
Infinity Logistics Back Office provides a smarter alternative, a scalable support system that handles these administrative processes accurately, consistently, and around the clock.
“In trucking, time and accuracy are everything,” said a spokesperson for Infinity Logistics Back Office.
“We built our services to give fleet owners and freight brokers the same back-office efficiency as large logistics enterprises — without the overhead.”
With specialized teams trained in transportation management systems (TMS) and freight workflows, Infinity ensures fast, accurate, and transparent handling of key operations.
Core Services for the Logistics Industry
The company’s service model covers multiple verticals, including trucking, freight forwarding, and 3PL operations. Its core offerings include:
Freight Billing & Invoicing Support
Carrier Rate & Audit Management
Shipment Documentation & POD Tracking
Data Entry, Reconciliation & Reporting
Back-Office Automation & Workflow Design
Infinity’s outsourcing model integrates seamlessly with a client’s in-house processes, functioning as an extension of their operations rather than a separate vendor.
Learn more about Infinity’s logistics back-office services:
https://www.infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com/our-services-section
Helping 3PLs and Trucking Companies Scale Efficiently
As logistics networks grow more complex, maintaining operational visibility has become crucial.
By outsourcing repetitive and time-consuming back-office tasks, 3PLs and trucking companies can redirect their internal teams toward customer service, expansion, and innovation.
Infinity’s global delivery model allows clients to maintain 24/7 operations, ensuring faster turnaround and minimal delays across different time zones.
“We’re not just offering cost savings; we’re helping logistics companies modernize the way they work,” the spokesperson added.
“Our mission is to make logistics operations lean, tech-driven, and future-ready.”
The Road Ahead
Infinity Logistics Back Office continues to invest in process automation, analytics, and AI integration to further enhance visibility, compliance, and reporting for its clients.
The company’s future initiatives include expanding into North American and European markets with localized logistics support teams.
Contact
Infinity IPSContact
Sam Peerzade
443-283-2320
infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com
