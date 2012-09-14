PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

PINC Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals. - December 18, 2019 - PINC

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

33 Freight Forwarders Are Shortlisted for BIFA's Freight Service Awards Those short-listed in the various categories are as follows: Air Cargo Services award – sponsored by IAG Cargo - Charles Kendall Freight, Dimerco Express, Evolution Forwarding, Metro Shipping, Noatum Logistics European Logistics Award – sponsored by TT Club - Davies Turner, Nextday Freight,... - October 31, 2019 - British International Freight Association

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

APAC Regional Satisfaction Index for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) | Fall 2019 As per the survey of APAC Region Satisfaction Index for Applicant Tracking System, iSmartRecruit ranked among the topmost satisfied Applicant Tracking System and also achieved many awards. - October 27, 2019 - iSmartRecruit

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

Bradley A. Pistotnik is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2019 Attorney of the Year Bradley A. Pistotnik is featured in Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Bradley is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases, as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. - October 13, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Transfinder to Open Innovation Center in India in 2020 Transfinder Corporation, the industry leading school bus routing and logistics company, announced today that it will open an innovation center in India. Transfinder said the operation was necessary to secure top-tier programming talent needed to produce the solutions that clients are wanting and needing. The India site would be Transfinder's second international site. In 2015 Transfinder opened an R&D site in Shanghai, China. - October 11, 2019 - Transfinder

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

Veronica A. Wright Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 35 years in the fields of transportation and wellness. About Veronica... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website. With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site. Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Biocair to Host Brexit Seminar for the Life Sciences Logistics Sector Biocair, the global specialist in life sciences logistics, is organising a seminar dedicated to Brexit and the potential implications to the pharmaceutical supply chain. - August 12, 2019 - Biocair

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

3PL to Create New Jobs After Renewing Lease on 75, 000 Sq. Ft. Fulfilment Centre The fulfilment company have said that the decision to commit to a 10-year lease extension is expected to create up to 20 new jobs in the first year alone across various disciplines. The facility will now undergo a period of significant investment including roofing and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout. - July 23, 2019 - 3P Logisitcs

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Trucking Legal Forum The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Procurement Foundry Announces Formation of Steering Committee Massachusetts based Procurement Foundry, a leading Supply Chain Management and Indirect Procurement online collaboration community for industry practitioners, announced the establishment of their Steering Committee. - July 05, 2019 - Procurement Foundry

How Ident-a-Kid Makes Sure Your Child Doesn’t Get Left on the Bus New I-Transport Transportation Manager Tracks All Kids That Are On and Off the Bus - July 03, 2019 - Ident-A-Kid

Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.

Procurement Transformation Delivers More Than Savings for Logistics Provider Source One specialty logistics engagement earns a spot on Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s Top 100 Projects list. - June 26, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

Negotiations Ninja and Procurement Foundry Announce Content Partnership Negotiations Ninja and Procurement Foundry announced today a collaboration that provides Procurement Foundry’s community with a curated mix of procurement, supply chain, and negotiation “Original Content” featuring Negotiations Ninja. Negotiations Ninja is collaborating with Procurement... - June 13, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

Christopher Toney Nominated by the Furniture Chamber of Commerce for the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 Edition WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Writing Procurement’s Future at the Big Ideas Summit Serving as sponsors and keynote speakers, Source One will join industry innovators at Procurious' Chicago conference. - May 31, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

1 Week to Go Until the 5th Annual Close Air Support Conference SMi reports: Registration closes in 1 week for the Close Air Support conference, taking place on the 5th-6th June 2019 in London. - May 30, 2019 - SMi Group

1-800-PACK-RAT Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops 1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Provide Portable Storage Containers for Home Build Sites. - May 29, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

App-Garden Adds Its Second Cloud-Based Solution in 30 Days: Travel Tracker - Routing Software With Travel Tracker for Routes, administrators can easily plan, coordinate, and optimize bus routes and schedules from any WiFi capable device with a web browser. - May 01, 2019 - App-Garden

JOA, Subconsultant to Hout Construction Services, Inc., Begins Work on Transit Facility Projects for the Orange County Transportation Authority The project team, which includes Hout Construction and subconsultant JOA, will provide program and construction management services on projects at bus bases, transportation centers, and park-and-ride facilities. - April 26, 2019 - JOA

Telematics is on the Rise and It’s Changing Healthcare As the necessity for increased efficiency in healthcare rises, it’s become vital for healthcare professionals to manage the implementation of telematics into their infrastructure. - April 25, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.