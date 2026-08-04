Logistics News
Get the details on transportation logistics. Find news about events, awards, company news and new technology that is transforming the transportation industry.
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones
Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area. - July 10, 2026 - XentraTransport - Same Day Delivery
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches New POV Shipping Route from U.S. Mainland to Hawaii
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched a new POV shipping route connecting the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. Operating from its headquarters in San Diego, California, the company now offers comprehensive door-to-door and port-to-port vehicle logistics. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, this expansion features full ground pickup across the U.S., complete port documentation handling, and streamlined customs clearance to ensure a secure, highly efficient transit process for consumers. - June 23, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Log-hub 6.2 Introduces Multi-Leg Supply Chain Mapping, Next-Gen Solver, and Greater Emissions Precision
Log-hub 6.2 delivers meaningful improvements across supply chain mapping, freight cost management, and emissions analysis. This release also marks a transition to Hexaly, a powerful optimization solver, enabling faster and more precise calculations. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Guaranteed Cost Savings Initiative for Logistics Service Providers
New programme helps Groupage, FTL and 4PL operators uncover hidden margin opportunities through data-driven operational analysis. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data Into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings
Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Mail World Office Tulsa Announces Lowest Rates for International Shipping
Mail World Office Tulsa is proud to announce that it now offers some of the lowest rates available for international shipping, making it easier and more affordable than ever for individuals and businesses to send packages worldwide. As an authorized shipping agent for FedEx, UPS, USPS, and DHL,... - May 31, 2026 - Mail World Office
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Ship Overseas Inc. Issues 2026 Advisory on Rising Global Car Shipping Costs
Ship Overseas Inc. has issued a 2026 Market Advisory explaining why car shipping costs are rising despite moderate global demand. Elevated fuel prices and rerouting linked to Middle East instability are increasing operating expenses for carriers. The company outlines how these conditions affect quotes, transit times, and surcharges for international vehicle shipping customers. - May 08, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Langham Logistics Opens Largest Pharmaceutical Cooler in the US
Central Indiana is now home to the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States. - May 04, 2026 - Langham Logistics
Optimus Launches Jared, an AI Sales Rep That Helps Logistics Teams Perform Like Their Top Sellers
Optimus today announced the launch of Jared, an AI sales agent designed to help logistics sales teams prospect with the same level of preparation and judgment as their top-performing rep. Jared analyzes a logistics provider's existing book of business alongside real-time market data to surface exactly where reps should be focused - and why. - April 28, 2026 - Optimus
DistroLogic Unveils Kernel X v2.0 and Advances South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative
Governed trade intelligence infrastructure advances to support auditable decisioning, operational traceability, and stronger trade visibility for manufacturers, importers, and logistics stakeholders. - April 26, 2026 - DistroLogic
TriData Announces Jobe Conrad as CEO
Effective immediately, Jobe Conrad will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriData US Inc. Jobe is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and his deep understanding of the business and commitment to its core values make him the ideal person to lead TriData US Inc. into... - April 17, 2026 - TriData US Inc
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
Conner Logistics Publishes 2026 U.S. Distribution Trends Highlighting Centralized Inland Strategy from Somerset, Kentucky
Conner Logistics has published a 2026 U.S. distribution trends update focused on centralized inland positioning, real-time data visibility, and controlled delivery speed. The update identifies Somerset, Kentucky as a strategic location for improving delivery reach, reducing congestion exposure, and supporting consistent fulfillment operations. It also outlines operational benchmarks and logistics strategies referenced in the company’s 2026 distribution update. - April 12, 2026 - Conner Logistics
Log-hub 6.1 Introduces AI Route Optimization and Expands CO₂ Emissions Analysis
Log-hub has released the Log-hub 6.1 update, introducing AI-powered route optimization for last-mile delivery and expanding CO₂ emissions analysis with multi-leg and handling emissions calculations. - April 03, 2026 - Log-hub
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
WareGo Launches Warehouse Optimization Software Feature for Supply Chain Management
WareGo has recently announced the launch of their new warehouse optimization software feature. - March 24, 2026 - WareGo
SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
Log-hub to Showcase Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Tools, Digital Twins, and AI Agents at SITL 2026
Log-hub will participate in SITL 2026, taking place March 31–April 2 at Paris Nord Villepinte, where the company will present its latest innovations in supply chain analytics, optimization, and AI-driven decision support. - March 13, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Introduces Supply Chain Agent to Simplify Interaction with Advanced Supply Chain Analytics
This February, Log-hub announced the introduction of its Supply Chain Agent, a new capability designed to change how logistics and supply chain professionals interact with advanced planning and analytics tools. Rather than adding another layer of AI features, the Supply Chain Agent tackles a persistent challenge in the industry: making powerful analytical capabilities practical and efficient to use in day-to-day planning work. - March 11, 2026 - Log-hub
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Log-Hub Expands Its Supply Chain Apps with a New Advanced Analytics Segment and AI Supply Chain Agent
Log-hub AG today announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Apps portfolio with a new advanced analytics segment. The release introduces two new Premium apps, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, alongside new AI capabilities designed to support faster, more efficient supply chain analysis. These new apps support companies in two closely linked decision areas: how to design effective multi-echelon supply chain networks, and how your shipments should flow through them efficiently. - February 06, 2026 - Log-hub
Conner Logistics Shares Insights on Building a Kentucky Logistics Company Aligned With Modern Supply Chain Demands
Conner Logistics has published new informational content outlining how a Kentucky-based logistics company can be structured to support modern supply chain requirements. The update explains how adaptable logistics coordination, warehousing support, and transportation services are used to help businesses manage evolving operational demands. - January 24, 2026 - Conner Logistics
RZ Logistics Steps Up to Support Shippers Amid Sudden LTL Carrier Disruption
Standard Forwarding Freight, a long-standing regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, has suspended operations. - January 02, 2026 - RZ Logistics, LLC
Conner Logistics Details Scalable Kentucky Warehousing Solutions Supporting Businesses Within a One-Day Reach of 65% of the U.S. Population
Conner Logistics has published updated information outlining its Kentucky warehousing solutions designed to support businesses with fluctuating inventory and distribution needs. The update explains how scalable storage, inventory coordination, and logistics support services are used to assist supply chain operations throughout the region. - December 15, 2025 - Conner Logistics
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Sophus Technology Calls for a New Era of Supply Chain Network Design Driven by AI, Cloud-Native Architecture, and Advanced Simulation
Sophus Technology calls for a shift from traditional, static supply chain network design to continuous, AI-driven planning. With global volatility, rising costs, and fragmented data slowing enterprise decision-making, Sophus emphasizes the need for real-time simulation, automated model building, and cloud-native optimization. The company frames itself as a leader in next-gen supply chain network design, pushing businesses toward always-on modeling and smarter decisions. - December 07, 2025 - Sophus Technology
Log-hub Introduces Dynamic Algorithms and Cost Transparency for Next-Gen Logistics
Log-hub announced an upgrade to its Supply Chain Apps, adding innovative capabilities for network design and route planning that aim to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical logistics decisions. For years, the Swiss technology company has maintained its reputation as a trusted partner for supply chain professionals, and this release reinforces its user-centric, data-driven approach. - December 07, 2025 - Log-hub
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Import Operations from U.K. and Germany to U.S.
Ship Overseas Inc. based in San Diego, announces expanded international operations into the U.K. and Germany, now its top markets for importing vehicles and heavy machinery to the U.S. The company reports a 42% increase in import volume and a 21% rise in demand, supported by full-service logistics and customs handling. - November 16, 2025 - Ship Overseas
Conner Logistics Releases 2025 Logistics Study Highlighting 10–15 Percent Cost Reductions Through 3PL Partnerships
Conner Logistics has published a new 2025 industry analysis comparing in-house logistics with third-party logistics (3PL) operations, offering data-driven insights for businesses evaluating supply chain strategies. The report details operational challenges, technology trends, and performance benchmarks influencing logistics decisions in 2025. It also outlines typical improvements companies achieve when shifting to modern 3PL partnerships. - November 16, 2025 - Conner Logistics
On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity. - November 13, 2025 - On-Site Storage Solutions
Advanced Supply Chain Analytics from Log-hub, Now Accessible to Everyone, for Free
From network design and warehouse and inventory planning to CO₂ emissions analysis and demand forecasting, advanced supply chain analytics and optimization is now within everyone’s reach. With Log-hub’s latest offering, professionals across logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consulting can simulate, optimize, and visualize their supply chains using real project data, at no cost. - November 10, 2025 - Log-hub
USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute Launches "Supply Chain Demystified" Docuseries, Hosted by Dr. Nick Vyas
USC Marshall's Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute launched "Supply Chain Demystified," a new docuseries hosted by industry expert and thought leader, Dr. Nick Vyas. The series explores the intricate world of global supply chains, highlighting the strategies, solutions,... - November 06, 2025 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions. - October 31, 2025 - Infinity IPS
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Fura Honored by Ace Hardware for Hurricane Milton Relief Response
2025 Relief Response Excellence Award recognizes the relief efforts in severe weather and crisis events - October 29, 2025 - Fura
Is Your Supply Chain Ready for Tomorrow’s Disruptions? New Survey by Log-hub Reveals the Gaps
What happens when the global supply chain is thrown into chaos and is your company ready for the next crisis? - October 19, 2025 - Log-hub
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Conner Logistics Releases Q4 Kentucky Warehousing FAQ as U.S. E-Commerce Reaches 16.3% and Holiday Online Sales Are Forecast at $253.4b
Conner Logistics Inc. has published a Q4 2025 warehousing and fulfillment FAQ on October 8, 2025 to assist Kentucky businesses that are planning for holiday volume and year-end promotions. The FAQ outlines practical checkpoints for selecting local storage and fulfillment options, including delivery... - October 17, 2025 - Conner Logistics