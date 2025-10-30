Cal Coast Academy Student Tony Stormanns Advances to Gold-Medal Round at the 2025 Major League Show Jumping Competition
Cal Coast Academy student Tony Stormanns makes an impactful debut during Leg 5 at Tryon International.
San Diego, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seventeen-year-old Tony Stormanns, a standout student at Cal Coast Academy, delivered an extraordinary performance at the 2025 Major League Show Jumping (MLSJ) competition, securing his team’s second win of the year in the $262,500 5* Team Competition, presented by Cabana Coast. The event took place Friday evening during Leg 5 at Tryon International Equestrian Center.
Under the guidance of team manager Helena Stormanns, Tony made an impactful debut with Helios, producing the team’s only fault-free round and clinching the win with a remarkable time of 46.80 seconds—just half a second ahead of Great Britain’s Samuel Hutton.
“I was most excited for the first round because it’s my first time jumping on a team at the five-star level,” said Tony.
In addition to his growing equestrian success, Tony has demonstrated consistent academic excellence at Cal Coast Academy, maintaining top marks since enrolling two years ago.
“I continually marvel at Tony’s tremendous ability to seamlessly balance the rigors of our challenging college preparatory curriculum with his passion for show jumping,” said Cal Coast Academy Founder and Principal, Ms. Jan Dunning. “He embodies the dedication, discipline, and integrity we strive to instill in all of our students.”
As the MLSJ season continues, Tony and his teammates look ahead to Saturday’s $340,000 5 Grand Prix*, where competition will reach its peak.
“We will certainly be rooting for Tony and the entire Helios team as they continue to shine on the international stage,” added Dunning. “His achievements remind our community that academic and athletic excellence truly go hand in hand.”
Founded in 1999, Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school located in San Diego, California. The school offers a personalized and flexible academic program designed to support students pursuing elite-level athletics, arts, and other passions, while maintaining a commitment to academic rigor and character development. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882.
