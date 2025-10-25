MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation.
Hillsborough, NJ, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been named the recipient of the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award, presented by the Hillsborough Business Association. The annual award recognizes a local business or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to health, fitness, and community wellness.
The Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award is determined by votes from the local community, and MAX Fitness & Wellness was recognized as a standout leader for its positive impact on residents’ health and its dedication to helping people of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives.
“This award is truly a reflection of our incredible members and team,” said Jenn Taras, General Manager of MAX Fitness & Wellness Hillsborough. “Every day, we see people transforming their lives through fitness, nutrition, and support, and we’re honored to be part of their journey. Being recognized by our community means the world to us.”
MAX Fitness & Wellness (formerly THE MAX Challenge) is known for its results-driven 10-Week Transformation program combining fitness, nutrition, and motivation in a supportive, welcoming environment. The Hillsborough center has long been a hub for community connection, offering group workouts, coaching, and encouragement that help residents of all ages reach their personal goals.
The award will be officially presented during the HBA Annual Awards Dinner on October 30, 2025, at Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, where local leaders will gather to celebrate the year’s honorees.
For more information about the Hillsborough Business Association and the annual awards, visit www.hillsboroughbusiness.gov. To learn more about MAX Fitness & Wellness Hillsborough, visit www.themaxchallenge.com/locations/hillsborough-nj.
About MAX Fitness & Wellness
MAX Fitness & Wellness is a community-based fitness and nutrition program designed to help members transform their lives in just 10 weeks. Through expert-led group workouts, easy-to-follow nutrition coaching, and unmatched motivation and support, MAX Fitness & Wellness empowers people of all fitness levels to look and feel their best, inside and out.
Contact
MAX Fitness and Wellness CenterContact
Madison Stein
800-710-0695
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
