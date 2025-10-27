Foot & Ankle Associates Voted Charlotte’s Best Podiatry Practice 2025 by The Charlotte Observer Readers
Charlotte, NC, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Foot & Ankle Associates has been named Charlotte’s Best Podiatry Practice 2025 by The Charlotte Observer, an honor determined entirely by reader votes. The award recognizes outstanding patient care, community trust, and clinical excellence across the greater Charlotte area.
“We are deeply grateful to our patients and community for this incredible honor,” said Dr. Adam Shapiro, DPM, founder of Foot & Ankle Associates. “Our team is committed to providing the highest quality podiatric care and helping every patient stay active, healthy, and pain-free. This award is a reflection of the trust our patients place in us every day.”
Foot & Ankle Associates provides comprehensive care for foot and ankle conditions including heel and arch pain, sports injuries, diabetic foot care, fractures, arthritis, pediatric foot concerns, and more. With multiple convenient locations, the practice serves patients throughout the Charlotte region:
Ballantyne: 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 — (704) 803-8246
Huntersville: 9728 Sam Furr Rd, Suite C, Huntersville, NC 28078 — (704) 987-9585
Mooresville: 635 Brawley School Rd, Suite 103, Mooresville, NC 28117 — (704) 658-1122
Concord: 1020 Burrage Rd NE, Suite 120, Concord, NC 28025 — (704) 784-1180
Denver: 7482 Waterside Loop Rd, Suite 202, Denver, NC 28037 — (704) 827-1300
University: 3220 Prosperity Church Rd, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28269 - (704) 971-7100
Dr. Shapiro added, “We’re honored to be recognized by The Charlotte Observer and will continue our mission to deliver exceptional, compassionate care for every step of life.”
Adam Shapiro
(704) 803-8246
www.footandankleassociates.com
