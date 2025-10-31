Celebrate National Good Vibes Day with Hourly “Good Vibe Breaks”
In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV will release 17 uplifting “Good Vibe Breaks” — ~15-minute video segments launching every hour from 6:11 AM ET till 11:11 PM ET on October 30, 2025 (at :11 past the hour). The day-long online event features insights from 17 expert speakers on raising vibration, resilience, and well-being in our evolving world. The experience features a global Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation, offering participants a deeply resonant, peaceful tuneup.
Odessa, FL, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV is spreading positivity across the globe with 17 special “Good Vibes Breaks” — short, high-frequency video segments releasing 11 minutes after the hour starting at 6 AM EST on October 30, 2025.
Each Good Vibes Break features an inspiring message from one of 17 speakers sharing insights on how to stay centered, raise your vibration, and thrive in today’s world.
The day will feature a Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation by Diann Alexander, Confidence Catalyst & Crystal Bowl Collaborator, inviting participants worldwide to connect in peace, love, and collective harmony, i.e. Good Vibes.
“With so much intensity in the world right now, National Good Vibes Day is a reminder that we can always return to our inner calm,” said Lesley Klein, Executive Producer and Host of Good-Vibes.TV. “Even when there’s a storm, we can choose to be in the eye of the hurricane — the peaceful center.”
All Good Vibes Breaks will premiere on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, making it easy for people everywhere to tune in and elevate their day. For more information, visit www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com.
About Good-Vibes.TV
Founded by Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, Good-Vibes.TV is a YouTube talk show dedicated to helping people “raise their vibe and thrive.” Since its launch in 2021, the show has featured inspiring interviews on energy medicine, consciousness, and high-vibration living — including topics like Jin Shin Jyutsu, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and Sound Therapy.
A 2022 Woman of Worth Award recipient, Lesley Klein has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur in wellness and spirituality. She previously founded Oak Trail Books, an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, and The Witch’s Brew Café in Florida. Her mission is simple yet profound: to help raise the vibration of the planet — one person at a time.
For more information, visit www.Good-Vibes.TV or subscribe on YouTube at @raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Each Good Vibes Break features an inspiring message from one of 17 speakers sharing insights on how to stay centered, raise your vibration, and thrive in today’s world.
The day will feature a Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation by Diann Alexander, Confidence Catalyst & Crystal Bowl Collaborator, inviting participants worldwide to connect in peace, love, and collective harmony, i.e. Good Vibes.
“With so much intensity in the world right now, National Good Vibes Day is a reminder that we can always return to our inner calm,” said Lesley Klein, Executive Producer and Host of Good-Vibes.TV. “Even when there’s a storm, we can choose to be in the eye of the hurricane — the peaceful center.”
All Good Vibes Breaks will premiere on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, making it easy for people everywhere to tune in and elevate their day. For more information, visit www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com.
About Good-Vibes.TV
Founded by Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, Good-Vibes.TV is a YouTube talk show dedicated to helping people “raise their vibe and thrive.” Since its launch in 2021, the show has featured inspiring interviews on energy medicine, consciousness, and high-vibration living — including topics like Jin Shin Jyutsu, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and Sound Therapy.
A 2022 Woman of Worth Award recipient, Lesley Klein has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur in wellness and spirituality. She previously founded Oak Trail Books, an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, and The Witch’s Brew Café in Florida. Her mission is simple yet profound: to help raise the vibration of the planet — one person at a time.
For more information, visit www.Good-Vibes.TV or subscribe on YouTube at @raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Contact
Good-Vibes.TVContact
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
Categories