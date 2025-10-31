Celebrate National Good Vibes Day with Hourly “Good Vibe Breaks”

In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV will release 17 uplifting “Good Vibe Breaks” — ~15-minute video segments launching every hour from 6:11 AM ET till 11:11 PM ET on October 30, 2025 (at :11 past the hour). The day-long online event features insights from 17 expert speakers on raising vibration, resilience, and well-being in our evolving world. The experience features a global Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation, offering participants a deeply resonant, peaceful tuneup.