Finetech Updates All Plastic Ampoule Filling Machines; Now Introduces 1 New Series of Machines
Finetech has launched a new line of plastic ampoule filling machines designed to meet small-dose filling needs, suitable for filling solutions for test drugs, cosmetics, health products and food.
New York, NY, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Finetech, a leading Chinese pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer, recently announced the launch a new line of plastic ampoule filler. It is cGMP-compliant fillers feature an automated design and offer 9 peristaltic pumps controlling the filling process and intelligent controls that guarantee overall equipment efficiency (OEE), while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
Mr. Tao, General Manager of Finetech, said: "Our new ampoule filling machine operates stably and consistently, is silent, and has high precision. It can also fill small doses of liquids from 2ml to 50ml. It can achieve one-stop functions such as filling, sealing, heat sealing, and cutting and forming, maximizing your production cost savings."
Finetech's old ampoule filling machine series includes the GGS-118 and GGS-240 series, with 9 models ranging from P2 to P10. The higher the number, which greater the filling capacity and machine size.
This new generation of plastic ampoule filling and sealing machines monitors all filling process data and includes over 20 filling process modes, covering virtually all applications for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health supplements, and beverages, with easy operation.
Reasonable manufacturing process is the best solution for small dose filling.
As part of Finetech's strategic plan for sustainable development, Finetech will launch more equipment for small-dose filling, designed to meet the precision needs of all industries.
About Finetech
Finetech focuses on research, design, and manufacture of pharmaceutical and packaging machinery for over 30 years. Finetech has grown into a renowned pharmaceutical equipment brand in China, operating two factories and producing capsule filling equipment, blister packaging machines, tablet presses, and ampoule filling equipment. All machinery complies with CE and cGMP standards.
Contact
Finetech PharmaceuticalContact
Tony Tao
+8615382537883
https://pharmamachinecn.com/
