Arts Council of Tamworth Selected for New England CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight

The Arts Council of Tamworth (ACT) has been selected as one of six arts organizations by CreativeGround, a project of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), to be featured in its Fall 2025 Spotlight. The CreativeGround Spotlight features profiles of New England artists and arts organizations that NEFA believes use CreativeGround to share their creative activities and services in inspiring ways.