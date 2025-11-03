Arts Council of Tamworth Selected for New England CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight
The Arts Council of Tamworth (ACT) has been selected as one of six arts organizations by CreativeGround, a project of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), to be featured in its Fall 2025 Spotlight. The CreativeGround Spotlight features profiles of New England artists and arts organizations that NEFA believes use CreativeGround to share their creative activities and services in inspiring ways.
Tamworth, NH, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Arts Council of Tamworth (ACT) has been selected as one of six arts organizations by CreativeGround, a project of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), to be featured in its Fall 2025 Spotlight. The CreativeGround Spotlight features profiles of New England artists and arts organizations that NEFA believes use CreativeGround to share their creative activities and services in inspiring ways.
In addition to the Arts Council of Tamworth, the CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight also included cartoonist and musician Rachel Lindsay of Burlington, VT; the Henry Whitfield State Museum of Guilford, CT; dance curator Ali Kenner Brodsky of South Dartmouth, MA; the Lights Out Gallery of Norway, ME; and interdisciplinary artist Shey Rivera Rios of Providence, RI. More information on the Fall 2025 Spotlight artists and organization is available at https://www.creativeground.org/blog/spotlight-six-fall-2025.
“We’re so excited to have been chosen for the spotlight,” said ACT executive director Julian Long. “We have used CreativeGround to find great artist talents for our programs, and we hope that interested regional artists will also find us.”
The mission of the Arts Council of Tamworth is to inspire and empower our rural community through exposure to, and collaboration with, master artists and performers representing diverse art forms and cultures. For more information, please visit artstamworth.org.
Contact: Julian Long, Executive Director, executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org, (603) 584-2712
In addition to the Arts Council of Tamworth, the CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight also included cartoonist and musician Rachel Lindsay of Burlington, VT; the Henry Whitfield State Museum of Guilford, CT; dance curator Ali Kenner Brodsky of South Dartmouth, MA; the Lights Out Gallery of Norway, ME; and interdisciplinary artist Shey Rivera Rios of Providence, RI. More information on the Fall 2025 Spotlight artists and organization is available at https://www.creativeground.org/blog/spotlight-six-fall-2025.
“We’re so excited to have been chosen for the spotlight,” said ACT executive director Julian Long. “We have used CreativeGround to find great artist talents for our programs, and we hope that interested regional artists will also find us.”
The mission of the Arts Council of Tamworth is to inspire and empower our rural community through exposure to, and collaboration with, master artists and performers representing diverse art forms and cultures. For more information, please visit artstamworth.org.
Contact: Julian Long, Executive Director, executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org, (603) 584-2712
Contact
Arts Council of TamworthContact
Julian Long
603-584-2712
www.artstamworth.org
Julian Long
603-584-2712
www.artstamworth.org
Categories