STN’s Sabur Mian Recognized as a CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader
Pleasanton, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN Incorporated, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sabur Mian, Founder and CEO, as a 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.
The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.
As Founder and CEO, Sabur Mian has led STN’s evolution from a traditional infrastructure integrator into a next-generation solutions partner bridging AI innovation and enterprise reliability. Under his leadership, STN has built a robust channel ecosystem with leading OEMs enabling customers to accelerate digital transformation through secure AI and GPU infrastructure solutions. Sabur’s strategic focus on co-selling alignment, enablement programs, and ecosystem partnerships has positioned STN as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing their data and compute architectures.
“We’re incredibly proud of Sabur’s recognition as a CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader,” said Tom Genn, Chief Revenue Officer at STN. “His forward-thinking approach to infrastructure and AI has not only elevated STN’s role within the channel but also redefined how we empower customers to operationalize innovation at scale. This recognition underscores Sabur’s vision and commitment to building meaningful, growth-driven partnerships.”
“The individuals named to CRN’s 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have set themselves apart as driven pioneers in the early stages of their IT channel journeys,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “We celebrate their outstanding and inventive impact on their organizations and the broader IT channel. We’re excited to see how they continue to shape and strengthen the channel in the years ahead.”
The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list was officially released on Oct. 27 and is available online at at www.CRN.com/nextgen.
About STN
STN is a next-generation infrastructure partner specializing in GPUaaS, managed services, and secure AI platforms for companies building the future. From high-growth AI startups to enterprise innovation teams, STN helps customers navigate complexity with expert consulting, vendor-agnostic strategy, and purpose-built infrastructure that’s ready for production at scale. Learn more: www.stninc.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.
As Founder and CEO, Sabur Mian has led STN’s evolution from a traditional infrastructure integrator into a next-generation solutions partner bridging AI innovation and enterprise reliability. Under his leadership, STN has built a robust channel ecosystem with leading OEMs enabling customers to accelerate digital transformation through secure AI and GPU infrastructure solutions. Sabur’s strategic focus on co-selling alignment, enablement programs, and ecosystem partnerships has positioned STN as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing their data and compute architectures.
“We’re incredibly proud of Sabur’s recognition as a CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader,” said Tom Genn, Chief Revenue Officer at STN. “His forward-thinking approach to infrastructure and AI has not only elevated STN’s role within the channel but also redefined how we empower customers to operationalize innovation at scale. This recognition underscores Sabur’s vision and commitment to building meaningful, growth-driven partnerships.”
“The individuals named to CRN’s 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have set themselves apart as driven pioneers in the early stages of their IT channel journeys,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “We celebrate their outstanding and inventive impact on their organizations and the broader IT channel. We’re excited to see how they continue to shape and strengthen the channel in the years ahead.”
The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list was officially released on Oct. 27 and is available online at at www.CRN.com/nextgen.
About STN
STN is a next-generation infrastructure partner specializing in GPUaaS, managed services, and secure AI platforms for companies building the future. From high-growth AI startups to enterprise innovation teams, STN helps customers navigate complexity with expert consulting, vendor-agnostic strategy, and purpose-built infrastructure that’s ready for production at scale. Learn more: www.stninc.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
Categories