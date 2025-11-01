New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This quality addition to the Panel Fittings range at their Online store is welcome for its comfort and security. Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. Robust rear mounting with M5 screws ensures strong fixing inside any door, drawer or access panel for easy operation and secure service.
Gary Miles – MD at FDB Panel Fittings explained that these classic design handles are carried in stock and are available through their Online store for urgent delivery as they are the sort of final fix hardware that is called for at the end of an assembly or installation. They are also an excellent match for many legacy fittings or retro-fit projects.
The Panel Fittings Online store now provides a convenient single source for enclosure hardware both ex-stock and for urgent delivery – typical of these components is the recently expanded range of Bridge handles – also known as D handles, Pull handles, Grab handles and Bow handles – these general utility machine parts are used extensively for sliding doors, view panels, lift up covers, door stays on all types of industrial machines.
Gary Miles – MD at FDB Panel Fittings explained that these classic design handles are carried in stock and are available through their Online store for urgent delivery as they are the sort of final fix hardware that is called for at the end of an assembly or installation. They are also an excellent match for many legacy fittings or retro-fit projects.
The Panel Fittings Online store now provides a convenient single source for enclosure hardware both ex-stock and for urgent delivery – typical of these components is the recently expanded range of Bridge handles – also known as D handles, Pull handles, Grab handles and Bow handles – these general utility machine parts are used extensively for sliding doors, view panels, lift up covers, door stays on all types of industrial machines.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/19-1-9003-black-aluminium-rear-mounted-grab-handle-150mm
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/19-1-9003-black-aluminium-rear-mounted-grab-handle-150mm
Categories