EBQ Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Acquirent
EBQ has acquired Acquirent, a leader in outsourced sales development, strengthening its B2B growth expertise. Acquirent, founded in 2004 and expanded through LeadJen (2017) and Vorsight (2021), brings top-tier BDR programs and lead generation capabilities. Together, EBQ and Acquirent will deliver enhanced sales enablement, operational excellence, and predictable revenue growth for clients nationwide.
Austin, TX, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EBQ, a leading provider of end-to-end B2B sales and marketing services, today announced the acquisition of Acquirent, a longtime leader in outsourced sales development and go-to-market execution. The acquisition strengthens EBQ’s ability to deliver comprehensive, people-driven business development programs and expands its B2B growth expertise.
This strategic move brings together two organizations united by a shared commitment to people, process, and performance. Together, EBQ and Acquirent will deliver even greater value to clients through enhanced sales enablement and operational excellence.
“We have competed with Acquirent for years and are excited to bring their brands into our company. We feel their strong employees and amazing customer base will further strengthen our BDR service and allow EBQ to maintain its position as an industry leader in outsourced BDR services.” - Tim Edwards, CEO of EBQ
Founded in 2004, Acquirent has become one of North America’s leading outsourced sales organizations, helping businesses scale through expert sales programs, leadership development, and top-tier business development representatives (BDRs). Over the years, Acquirent has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions — bringing LeadJen into the fold in 2017 and Vorsight in 2021 — boosting its reach and expertise in high-quality lead generation. Together with EBQ, Acquirent is now positioned to deliver even more predictable and efficient revenue growth for clients across industries.
“After 22 years of building Acquirent, I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter with EBQ. From the very beginning, our mission has been to help companies grow through great people, proven process, and a passion for sales excellence — values that EBQ shares to its core. Joining forces with such a respected leader in outsourced sales and marketing just makes sense. EBQ’s expertise in marketing, sales, data, CRM, and BDR programs opens up incredible opportunities for our clients and teammates. This partnership is truly the perfect fit, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.” - Geoff Winthrop, President, Acquirent
Through this acquisition, EBQ expands its nationwide footprint, adds deep operational expertise, and reinforces its mission to be the most trusted growth partner in the B2B space. The integration of Acquirent and its brands will further enhance EBQ’s capacity to deliver world-class sales solutions that drive measurable client success.
About EBQ:
EBQ is a B2B growth partner that provides outsourced sales, marketing, and customer success solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, EBQ helps companies accelerate revenue through proven people, process, and performance-driven strategies. Learn more at ebq.com.
Contact
EBQContact
Brent Walrath
512-637-9696
ebq.com
