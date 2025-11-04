EBQ Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Acquirent

EBQ has acquired Acquirent, a leader in outsourced sales development, strengthening its B2B growth expertise. Acquirent, founded in 2004 and expanded through LeadJen (2017) and Vorsight (2021), brings top-tier BDR programs and lead generation capabilities. Together, EBQ and Acquirent will deliver enhanced sales enablement, operational excellence, and predictable revenue growth for clients nationwide.