Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast Celebrates 4 Years in Business
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since 2021, it has been helping homeowners in Southeast Orlando and nearby areas transform outdated kitchens into stylish, functional spaces.
Orlando, FL, November 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since opening in 2021, the location has been serving homeowners throughout Southeast Orlando and surrounding communities with expert kitchen remodeling solutions, transforming outdated kitchens into beautiful, functional spaces.
Over the past four years, Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results and customer service. From cabinet painting and refacing to full remodels, Romy and Rony’s team has helped countless homeowners fall in love with their kitchens again.
“We are so grateful to our customers and community for trusting us with their kitchens,” said Romy Jalkh. “Four years is a big milestone, and it’s been an incredible journey. We’ve enjoyed seeing the joy on our clients’ faces when they walk into their updated kitchen for the first time—it makes all the hard work worth it.”
To mark the occasion, Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast is offering a limited-time promotion of up to $1,000 in kitchen accessories (maximum 10% of the project value) with any cabinet refacing or new cabinet project. It’s the perfect opportunity for homeowners to personalize their remodel with stylish, functional upgrades — from pull-out storage and soft-close features to custom organizers and decorative hardware.
Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five core services to fit every budget and timeline, with four of the five designed to keep original cabinet boxes in place—reducing waste while delivering a fresh new look.
Services Include:
1 Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT, please visit www.kitchentuneup.com/burlington-vt.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Over the past four years, Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results and customer service. From cabinet painting and refacing to full remodels, Romy and Rony’s team has helped countless homeowners fall in love with their kitchens again.
“We are so grateful to our customers and community for trusting us with their kitchens,” said Romy Jalkh. “Four years is a big milestone, and it’s been an incredible journey. We’ve enjoyed seeing the joy on our clients’ faces when they walk into their updated kitchen for the first time—it makes all the hard work worth it.”
To mark the occasion, Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast is offering a limited-time promotion of up to $1,000 in kitchen accessories (maximum 10% of the project value) with any cabinet refacing or new cabinet project. It’s the perfect opportunity for homeowners to personalize their remodel with stylish, functional upgrades — from pull-out storage and soft-close features to custom organizers and decorative hardware.
Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five core services to fit every budget and timeline, with four of the five designed to keep original cabinet boxes in place—reducing waste while delivering a fresh new look.
Services Include:
1 Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT, please visit www.kitchentuneup.com/burlington-vt.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Contact
Kitchen Tune-UpContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Categories