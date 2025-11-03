New Certification Bridges Luxury Hospitality and Branded Residential Real Estate
Specialized course for real estate agents selling branded residences, developed by Hospitality executives working with mixed used projects that include hotels and residences. Understand brand pillars and how to leverage them in negotiations.
Newport Beach, CA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luxury Hospitality Advisors (LHA) announced the launch of its specialized course, “The Art of Selling Branded Residences,” designed to equip real estate agents with the hospitality-first mindset required to thrive in the rapidly expanding branded residence market. The course is a direct response to the industry-wide challenge of ensuring sales execution meets the five-star promise of global hotel brands.
LHA sits uniquely at the intersection of luxury hospitality asset management consulting and real estate sales. Leveraging decades of experience advising the world's most prestigious hotel brands, LHA has distilled this specialized knowledge into the training necessary to transform traditional agents into certified Brand Ambassadors.
Elevating the Human Advantage and Selling the Intangible.
The growth of branded residences means that real estate agents have become the first physical touchpoint of well known luxury hospitality brands. Any misalignment between the agent’s conduct and the brand’s standards can instantly compromise the asset’s value proposition, where a branded residence can command price premiums beyond design and finishes.
“The greatest risk to a branded residence is an agent that cannot express the value of the product,” says Cezil Jondonero, Vice President LHA Realty. “Buyers in this market are not only purchasing real estate but the lifestyle expectation that the brand promises. Our course is the only one that uses the hotel’s five star service standards and real estate development knowledge to create a unified, AI-proof sales strategy. We are not teaching agents how to sell, we are teaching them how to be indispensable stewards of a luxury brand.”
Key Course Highlights & Agent Advantages:
The Art of Selling Branded Residences course provides actionable, experience-driven insights that agents can immediately apply to defend a higher price per square foot:
Defending the Price Premium: Agents learn to articulate how brand affiliation typically commands a 15%–30% price premium and why these assets are uniquely resilient during economic downturns.
Mastering the Brand DNA: Comprehensive techniques for identifying and integrating a brand’s pillars (e.g., heritage, exclusivity, discretion) into every client communication and sales presentation.
Accelerating Sales Velocity: Understanding the developer’s core objective—de-risking the project through accelerated absorption—allows agents to position themselves as highly valuable partners.
Certified Brand Ambassador Status: Graduates receive certification, signaling to developers, brokers, and clients that they strive for professional conduct that mirrors the rigorous standards of luxury hospitality.
The course curriculum covers the Developer's Rationale, Techniques for Overcoming Price Objections, and establishing the highest standards of professional conduct. Available online, via Zoom, and onsite classes. Priced at $325 USD per user for the online, self-paced course with unlimited lifetime access. Multi-user licenses available.
About Luxury Hospitality Advisors (LHA)
Luxury Hospitality Advisors is a premier consulting firm specializing in bridging the gap between high-end hospitality and luxury residential real estate. LHA provides specialized training and strategic insights to developers, brokers, and agents worldwide, ensuring that the five-star service promise is delivered at every stage of the real estate transaction. The LHA Academy serves as the educational division of the LHA Alliance, an association dedicated to establishing the definitive professional benchmark for brokerages and agents in luxury real estate through certifying the next generation of luxury real estate professionals.
The course is available for individual enrollment and through customized team licensing packages for brokerages and developers seeking to implement a standardized luxury service model across their entire organization. For more information about the course or LHA, visit our website or the online store. Journalists interested in a complimentary review access pass or interviews with the LHA founders can contact Teresa Holden directly.
LHA sits uniquely at the intersection of luxury hospitality asset management consulting and real estate sales. Leveraging decades of experience advising the world's most prestigious hotel brands, LHA has distilled this specialized knowledge into the training necessary to transform traditional agents into certified Brand Ambassadors.
Elevating the Human Advantage and Selling the Intangible.
The growth of branded residences means that real estate agents have become the first physical touchpoint of well known luxury hospitality brands. Any misalignment between the agent’s conduct and the brand’s standards can instantly compromise the asset’s value proposition, where a branded residence can command price premiums beyond design and finishes.
“The greatest risk to a branded residence is an agent that cannot express the value of the product,” says Cezil Jondonero, Vice President LHA Realty. “Buyers in this market are not only purchasing real estate but the lifestyle expectation that the brand promises. Our course is the only one that uses the hotel’s five star service standards and real estate development knowledge to create a unified, AI-proof sales strategy. We are not teaching agents how to sell, we are teaching them how to be indispensable stewards of a luxury brand.”
Key Course Highlights & Agent Advantages:
The Art of Selling Branded Residences course provides actionable, experience-driven insights that agents can immediately apply to defend a higher price per square foot:
Defending the Price Premium: Agents learn to articulate how brand affiliation typically commands a 15%–30% price premium and why these assets are uniquely resilient during economic downturns.
Mastering the Brand DNA: Comprehensive techniques for identifying and integrating a brand’s pillars (e.g., heritage, exclusivity, discretion) into every client communication and sales presentation.
Accelerating Sales Velocity: Understanding the developer’s core objective—de-risking the project through accelerated absorption—allows agents to position themselves as highly valuable partners.
Certified Brand Ambassador Status: Graduates receive certification, signaling to developers, brokers, and clients that they strive for professional conduct that mirrors the rigorous standards of luxury hospitality.
The course curriculum covers the Developer's Rationale, Techniques for Overcoming Price Objections, and establishing the highest standards of professional conduct. Available online, via Zoom, and onsite classes. Priced at $325 USD per user for the online, self-paced course with unlimited lifetime access. Multi-user licenses available.
About Luxury Hospitality Advisors (LHA)
Luxury Hospitality Advisors is a premier consulting firm specializing in bridging the gap between high-end hospitality and luxury residential real estate. LHA provides specialized training and strategic insights to developers, brokers, and agents worldwide, ensuring that the five-star service promise is delivered at every stage of the real estate transaction. The LHA Academy serves as the educational division of the LHA Alliance, an association dedicated to establishing the definitive professional benchmark for brokerages and agents in luxury real estate through certifying the next generation of luxury real estate professionals.
The course is available for individual enrollment and through customized team licensing packages for brokerages and developers seeking to implement a standardized luxury service model across their entire organization. For more information about the course or LHA, visit our website or the online store. Journalists interested in a complimentary review access pass or interviews with the LHA founders can contact Teresa Holden directly.
Contact
Luxury Hospitality AdvisorsContact
Teresa Holden
310-367-4618
luxuryhospitalityadvisors.com
Teresa Holden
310-367-4618
luxuryhospitalityadvisors.com
Categories