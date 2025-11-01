Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Trinity Industrial Services, LLC and Aecon Group Inc.
Beumont, TX, November 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trinity’s management is committed to supporting Aecon’s growth in the United States and will lead the business in partnership with Aecon’s Industrial Management team.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Beaumont, Texas, Trinity is a privately-owned company with approximately 60 employees that provides multidisciplinary industrial services, including maintenance, capital projects, turnarounds, and fabrication, to core clients across the U.S. Gulf Coast region. The majority of Trinity’s revenues are recurring and are conducted under multi-year master service agreements, reflecting the company’s commitment to safety, integrity, and long-term partnerships.
“We are excited to advance our growth, harnessing our strong client relationships and extended services to pursue and execute projects and programs as part of Aecon’s experienced team.” - Bart Umphrey, President, Trinity Industrial Services, LLC
Aecon is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, operations, and maintenance services through its Concessions segment.
“This transaction provides Aecon with an expanded footprint in one of the most significant industrial hubs in the U.S., enhances relationships with major clients, secures a growth platform in target markets, and strengthens recurring revenue.” - Jean-Louis Servranckx, President & Chief Executive Officer, Aecon
“Congratulations to both parties here, Benchmark International was proud to be a part of this transaction and wishes both teams the best moving forward.” – Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
