Leadership Coach Blake Holman Offers Complimentary One-Hour Leadership Training to Help Professionals Lead with Confidence and Influence
Leadership Coach Blake Holman, Managing Partner of JJH Enterprises LLC, is offering a complimentary one-hour leadership training to help professionals strengthen influence, communication, and decision-making skills. Based on John C. Maxwell’s Leadership Philosophy and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Ethical Influence, the session helps leaders build trust, inspire engagement, and lead with authenticity.
Dallas, TX, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Certified Leadership Coach and Speaker Blake Holman, Managing Partner of JJH Enterprises LLC, announced today a limited-time offer of a complimentary one-hour leadership training session designed to help professionals strengthen their influence, communication, and decision-making skills in today’s fast-changing environment.
This engaging, no-cost session introduces participants to core leadership principles drawn from John C. Maxwell’s Leadership Philosophy and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Ethical Influence— frameworks that have helped thousands of leaders across industries connect more effectively with their teams and lead with authenticity and impact.
“Leadership isn’t a title—it’s influence,” said Holman. “This complimentary training is designed to spark that first step in developing greater self-awareness, confidence, and the ability to lead others toward meaningful outcomes.”
During the interactive one-hour session, participants will:
Learn how influence—not authority—drives engagement and performance
Discover how small behavioral shifts can build stronger trust and collaboration
Explore practical frameworks for motivating teams and navigating change
Gain insight into the first steps toward intentional leadership development
This introductory experience is ideal for executives, managers, business owners, and emerging leaders who want to see measurable improvement in how they communicate, inspire, and lead—and who may be considering more in-depth training or coaching.
Availability
The free one-hour training is available for a limited time and can be delivered virtually or in person (DFW area). Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
About Blake Holman and JJH Enterprises LLC
Blake Holman is a seasoned executive and Certified Maxwell Leadership Coach, Trainer, and Speaker. Through JJH Enterprises LLC, he offers leadership development programs, DISC personality assessments, and influence training for professionals and teams who want to lead with clarity, integrity, and impact.
Holman’s leadership philosophy blends 30 years of executive experience as a Technology Executive with proven methods from John Maxwell’s Leadership System and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Science of Influence, helping clients develop leaders who perform at the highest level.
Media Contact
Blake Holman
Managing Partner, JJH Enterprises LLC
Blake.Holman@JJHEnterprises.com
www.JJHEnterprises.com
+1 214-682-6788
