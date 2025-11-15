Burnout Epidemic Among High Performers, Says Tony Wilson of Performance Lab.
High performers are burning out at an alarming rate in corporate Australia.
Brisbane, Australia, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As burnout rates soar among executives and business leaders, Performance Lab, led by renowned performance coach Tony Wilson, is calling attention to the urgent need for sustainable performance strategies in corporate Australia.
Drawing on three decades of experience coaching elite athletes and Fortune 500 teams, Wilson highlights that over 75% of high performers experience burnout symptoms, risking productivity, engagement, and long-term health. “Our research shows that traditional approaches to ‘working harder’ are outdated. Sustainable peak performance comes from balancing energy, recovery, and focus,” says Wilson.
Performance Lab’s workshops and coaching programs integrate the latest science in physiology, psychology, and neurobiology to help leaders and teams avoid burnout and achieve lasting results. Wilson’s actionable framework is already making an impact at leading organizations such as Bendigo Bank and Flight Centre.
About Performance Lab:
Performance Lab delivers science-backed workshops, coaching, and tools to help teams and leaders achieve peak performance - without burning out.
Tony Wilson
+61411191088
www.performancelab.com.au
