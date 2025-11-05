Colors Came to Life at YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk’s “Beyond the Canvas” 3D Painting Workshop
A creative afternoon filled with colors, laughter, and inspiration—guests are already asking for the next one.
Bali, Indonesia, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The creative vibes were in full swing as YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk hosted its latest Hype & Seek event, “Beyond the Canvas,” a 3D Painting Workshop held on October 28, 2025, at Wok’n’TOK.
The free workshop invited guests and creative enthusiasts to explore their artistic side by turning simple canvases into textured, three-dimensional masterpieces. Guided by the talented team from Kala Luang, participants learned layering, blending, and mixed-media techniques that made their paintings truly come alive.
The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as participants immersed themselves in color, music, and conversation—perfectly embodying YELLO’s energetic and artistic spirit.
Many guests expressed how much they enjoyed the hands-on experience and shared hopes for the workshop to become a regular creative session at YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk.
Grandi Sumeitro, General Manager Shared Services of HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban, YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, and Beachwalk Residence 6, shared his appreciation:
“It’s amazing to see how art can bring people together. This workshop reflects YELLO’s mission to connect creativity, community, and culture in a fun and accessible way. Seeing everyone so engaged and inspired makes us excited to bring more activities like this in the future.”
The Beyond the Canvas workshop is part of YELLO’s ongoing effort to create spaces where guests and locals can connect through creativity and self-expression. With the positive feedback from participants, YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk looks forward to continuing this artistic journey with more colorful community-driven events ahead.
About Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk:
YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk Bali is a mid-scale lifestyle hotel that blends vibrant urban art with tech-savvy design. Home to 147 street-art-inspired rooms—including 144 YELLO Rooms (20 sqm) and 3 YELLO Suites (25 sqm)—the hotel brings together bold visuals, playful energy, and modern comforts for today’s connected traveler. Ideally located in the heart of Kuta, YELLO Hotel offers direct access to Beachwalk Mall and is just a one-minute walk from the beach. Stay updated and connected by following @yellokutabeachwalk on Instagram and Facebook.
