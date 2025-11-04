Behomes Launches Web Development Division to Accelerate Real Estate Digital Growth
Behomes has introduced a new Web Development Division that creates SEO-friendly, data-driven websites tailored for real estate agencies and property developers. These websites seamlessly connect with Behomes CRM and DataHub, strengthening the digital ecosystem within the real estate industry.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Behomes, a PropTech company specializing in CRM solutions for the real estate industry, has launched a Web Development Division focused on creating data-driven, SEO-optimized websites for agencies, brokers, and developers across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.
Integrated Digital Ecosystem
Behomes has been building websites internally for years but now positions web development as a core business line, integrated with its CRM and data infrastructure. “Our goal is to give real estate companies a single, connected digital environment — where the website, CRM, and data work as one system,” said Andrey Sviridenko, CEO of Behomes. “This approach helps agencies move faster online, automate their work, and strengthen their market credibility.”
Powered by the Behomes DataHub
Each Behomes site is connected to the DataHub, a proprietary property database linking multiple real estate markets. It includes 5 countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Egypt), 650+ developers, and 2000+ residential complexes — automatically supplying websites with verified listings and up-to-date content.
Tailored Web Solutions
Behomes offers three development options:
Webflow Template — for boutique agencies (up to 30 days)
Behomes Framework — integrated with CRM and data (up to 25 days)
WordPress Premium — scalable sites for developers (up to 45 days)
All platforms include SEO architecture, responsive design, and CRM integration.
Strengthening Digital Presence
Behomes emphasizes that a strong website is now essential for credibility, marketing, and client engagement. “Digital presence today defines how a company is perceived,” said Sviridenko. “A well-structured, data-driven website instantly builds trust — with clients, developers, and partners alike.”
About Behomes
Behomes develops CRM, marketing, and web solutions for the real estate sector. Its DataHub covers over 650 developers and 2,000 residential complexes across five countries, supporting agencies and developers with integrated digital infrastructure and data-powered tools.
Contact
BehomesContact
Evgenia Alexandrova
+971 502 94 5054
behomes.tech/
Categories