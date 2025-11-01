Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists

Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com.