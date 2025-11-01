Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com.
Elkhorn, WI, November 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arrow Sewing Furniture has announced the release of four new sewing and crafting cabinets: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey Sewing and Storage Cabinet Duo. The new products expand Arrow’s range of furniture designed to help sewists and quilters work comfortably and efficiently in home studios and shared spaces.
“Each of these designs addresses a specific need we hear from our community: more workspace, better storage, and improved comfort,” said Dave Krug, Chief Operating Officer at Arrow Sewing Furniture. “Our goal is to make sewing at home easier, more comfortable and ultimately more enjoyable.”
AccuQuilt Cutting Table
Developed in partnership with AccuQuilt, the new cutting table provides a 70" x 40" work surface and a standing height of 36¼" to support accurate, ergonomic cutting. The table folds down to 20" wide for storage and includes a full-width “Diebrary” drawer for GO! die storage, along with an additional drawer and adjustable shelves for fabric, tools and accessories.
Melbourne Sewing Cabinet
The Melbourne Sewing Cabinet features a 30½" x 14½" machine opening that accommodates large sewing and embroidery machines. Rear and side quilt leaves expand the workspace, and an interior compartment provides storage for notions and attachments. The cabinet is available with a standard hydraulic lift or an upgraded one-touch electric lift with programmable height settings and remote control.
Adelaide Storage Cabinet
Designed to coordinate with the Melbourne cabinet, the Adelaide offers three soft-close drawers, removable storage inserts, and a collapsible rear quilt leaf that extends the work surface when needed. A covered top drawer adds an additional prep area, and locking casters provide both mobility and stability.
Kangaroo XL & Joey
The Kangaroo XL & Joey builds on Arrow’s established Kangaroo Sewing Cabinet model with a wider 30½" x 14½" machine opening. The unit can be ordered with a hydraulic or electric lift system and includes collapsible side and rear leaves to accommodate larger projects. A companion Joey rolling storage caddy adds three soft-close drawers that fit neatly under the main unit or can be moved around the sewing studio for the ultimate in dynamic convenience.
All four cabinets are available beginning November 1, 2025, through Arrow Sewing Furniture’s authorized retailers and at www.ArrowSewing.com.
About Arrow Sewing Furniture
Arrow Sewing Furniture, headquartered in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, has been designing and manufacturing sewing and crafting furniture for more than 70 years. The company’s products combine ergonomic design, functionality, and home-friendly styling to help sewists create in comfort.
Contact
Sarah LePage
262-724-8822
www.arrowsewing.com
