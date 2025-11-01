AccuQuilt Introduces the New AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Designed for Comfort, Speed, and Precision
AccuQuilt has launched the new AccuQuilt Cutting Table, developed with Arrow Sewing Furniture to improve comfort, speed, and precision in fabric cutting. Featuring a 70" x 40" work surface, 36¼" ergonomic height, and built-in Diebrary drawer, the table offers generous space and smart storage for GO! cutters and accessories. It folds to 20" wide for easy storage and is available November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers.
Omaha, NE, November 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt has announced the launch of the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, a purpose-built workspace created to make fabric cutting faster, easier, and more organized for home sewists and quilters. Developed in collaboration with Arrow Sewing Furniture, the new table combines ergonomic design with thoughtful storage and a spacious work surface to support the complete cutting process.
“At AccuQuilt, we’re always looking for ways to improve the maker experience,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “This table gives quilters a dedicated, comfortable space to use their GO! cutters and prepare fabrics efficiently, without compromising on quality or convenience.”
The AccuQuilt Cutting Table features a 70" x 40" work surface that accommodates large fabric pieces, rotary mats, and any GO! fabric cutter. Standing at 36¼" tall, the table is set at an ergonomic height that helps reduce strain while cutting or pressing. When not in use, the table folds down to a compact 20" width, making it suitable for both dedicated sewing studios and multipurpose craft rooms.
Smart storage solutions are built in throughout the design. A full-width Diebrary drawer keeps GO! dies neatly organized and within reach, while an additional drawer holds rulers, tools, and accessories. Soft-close mechanisms and sturdy construction ensure smooth operation and long-term durability.
The AccuQuilt Cutting Table will be available beginning November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and through AccuQuilt’s network of authorized retailers.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops innovative fabric cutting systems that help quilters and sewists save time, reduce fabric waste, and create with precision. With its line of GO! fabric cutters, dies, and accessories, AccuQuilt empowers makers to focus more on creativity and less on cutting.
“At AccuQuilt, we’re always looking for ways to improve the maker experience,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “This table gives quilters a dedicated, comfortable space to use their GO! cutters and prepare fabrics efficiently, without compromising on quality or convenience.”
The AccuQuilt Cutting Table features a 70" x 40" work surface that accommodates large fabric pieces, rotary mats, and any GO! fabric cutter. Standing at 36¼" tall, the table is set at an ergonomic height that helps reduce strain while cutting or pressing. When not in use, the table folds down to a compact 20" width, making it suitable for both dedicated sewing studios and multipurpose craft rooms.
Smart storage solutions are built in throughout the design. A full-width Diebrary drawer keeps GO! dies neatly organized and within reach, while an additional drawer holds rulers, tools, and accessories. Soft-close mechanisms and sturdy construction ensure smooth operation and long-term durability.
The AccuQuilt Cutting Table will be available beginning November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and through AccuQuilt’s network of authorized retailers.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops innovative fabric cutting systems that help quilters and sewists save time, reduce fabric waste, and create with precision. With its line of GO! fabric cutters, dies, and accessories, AccuQuilt empowers makers to focus more on creativity and less on cutting.
Contact
AccuQuiltContact
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Categories