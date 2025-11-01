AccuQuilt Introduces the New AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Designed for Comfort, Speed, and Precision

AccuQuilt has launched the new AccuQuilt Cutting Table, developed with Arrow Sewing Furniture to improve comfort, speed, and precision in fabric cutting. Featuring a 70" x 40" work surface, 36¼" ergonomic height, and built-in Diebrary drawer, the table offers generous space and smart storage for GO! cutters and accessories. It folds to 20" wide for easy storage and is available November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers.