Image Access Corp. Announces Availability of ImageTrust 7.5
Simpler, Faster, & More Powerful AI Orchestration
Rockleigh, NJ, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Image Access Corp. today announced the general availability of ImageTrust 7.5, the newest version of its web-based intelligent capture and workflow orchestration platform. The new version focuses on making complex document automation and AI orchestration simpler, faster, and more intuitive for teams across the enterprise.
New features in ImageTrust 7.5 include:
· Native integrations with Google Gemini, AWS Bedrock Data Automation, ChatGPT, and BoxAI to bring even more enterprise-grade AI directly into customer environments
· Graphical workflow editor for rapid, low-code orchestration
· Smarter assignment & validation for higher accuracy with fewer touchpoints
· Simplified scripting to streamline advanced rules and logic
“ImageTrust is all about practical and trusted AI, giving organizations the tools to configure, control, and scale intelligent workflows without piling on complexity,” said Costas Ipsilantis, Director of Product Management at Image Access Corp. “From the new graphical workflow editor to our expanded native AI integrations, customers and partners can move faster while delivering the accuracy and auditability they need.”
ImageTrust 7.5 helps operations, IT, and automation teams accelerate time-to-value across use cases like accounts payable, claims intake, digital mailroom, archiving, and industry-specific workflows in healthcare, government, construction, distribution, and more. For resellers and integrators, the release enables faster solution delivery and deeper customer impact through reusable configurations and direct connections to leading AI services.
For pricing, demos, or upgrade assistance, email sales@imageaccesscorp.com or visit www.imageaccescorp.com.
About Image Access Corp.
Image Access Corp. is a trusted partner in intelligent automation, preferred by enterprises and government agencies for decades. Combining 35+ years of expertise with a consultative approach and modern platform delivery, the company helps organizations tackle complex, document-heavy processes with speed and precision. Its flagship solution, ImageTrust, integrates intelligent capture, low-code automation, and AI orchestration into one unified platform—enabling secure, scalable, and future-ready document workflows across sectors such as insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public services. Learn more at imageaccesscorp.com.
Contact
Image Access Corp.Contact
Jeff Munn
720-271-9777
www.imageaccesscorp.com
