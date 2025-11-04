Pennington Biomedical Researchers Head to Atlanta for ObesityWeek 2025
Pennington Biomedical scientists to present at leading international conference on obesity research.
Baton Rouge, LA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical researchers are preparing to head to Atlanta for ObesityWeek 2025, presented by The Obesity Society, or TOS. Taking place Nov. 4-7, ObesityWeek is the preeminent international conference for obesity researchers and clinicians, featuring the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science.
Pennington Biomedical will be well represented at the conference, as faculty members are not just participating in but are among the 250 experts leading courses, presentations and speaker panels during the event.
"With nearly 40 years of obesity research, Pennington Biomedical continues to lead the way in advancing treatment modalities across lifestyle interventions, pharmacology, and surgery," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "Our comprehensive approach and the breadth of expertise among our faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and staff position us uniquely to address the obesity epidemic from multiple angles. We're honored that so many of our researchers are leading discussions at ObesityWeek, and we look forward to sharing our latest findings with colleagues from around the world."
Pennington Biomedical researchers will participate in numerous panels and presentations during the conference, including:
- Professor Emeritus Dr. Donna Ryan will participate in a professional debate, "The Lancet Commission—Clinical Obesity, Are You In or Are You Out?"
- Dr. Eric Ravussin will participate in the debate, "Metabolically Healthy Obesity—Scientific Paradigm Shift or Medical Myth?"
- Dr. Steven Heymsfield will participate in the Chronic Disease session, "Life After Weight Loss—How Much Muscle Loss Is Too Much?"
- Dr. Timothy Allerton will be a session speaker at the TOS/Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) Joint Symposium "Ready to be INSPIRE'd? Latest Obesity Research by the INSPIRE (INter-NORC Speaking Scholar Initiative) Scholars," which will be chaired by Dr. Leanne Redman of Pennington Biomedical.
- Dr. Redman will also present during two other sessions: Obesity Journal Symposium and "Gestational Weight Gain Management in Underserved Mothers," which includes abstract co-authors Co-Authers: Dr. Emily Flanagan, Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, Dr. Robbie Beyl, Dr. Abby Altazan, Dr. Hannah Cabre, Dr. John Apolzan, all from Pennington Biomedical.
- Dr. Amanda Staiano will serve as a session speaker for "TEAM-UP—A Large Comparative Effectiveness Pragmatic Trial of Family-based Treatment for Youth with Obesity" in which she will discuss the primary outcomes of TEAM-Up.
- Dr. Corby Martin will serve as a session speaker for the TOS/SSIB Joint Symposium "Turning Down the Volume of Food Noise."
- David Mendoza will speak on Understanding the Role of KAT8 in Adipocyte Biology and Lipid Homeostasis, which was co-authored Dr. Allison Richard, Tamra Mendoza, Dr. Jackie Stephens.
Additionally, Dr. Robert Dubin, Dr. Allerton and Dr. Apolzan will serve as session chairs for various panel discussions, while Dr. Jackie Stephens will present awards during the Young Investigators Awards Competition, of which Dr. Florina Corpodean is competing. A number of researchers will also present their findings during the various poster sessions during the conference.
ObesityWeek is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science: cutting-edge basic and clinical research, state-of-the-art obesity treatment and prevention, and the latest efforts in advocacy and public policy. Treating obesity requires multi-disciplinary approaches. This is the conference that encompasses the full spectrum of obesity science: from basic science research, to translational research and clinical application, to public policy; from diet, exercise, lifestyle, and psychology to medical and surgical interventions; from pediatric to geriatric to underserved populations.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition, metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The Center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Pennington Biomedical will be well represented at the conference, as faculty members are not just participating in but are among the 250 experts leading courses, presentations and speaker panels during the event.
"With nearly 40 years of obesity research, Pennington Biomedical continues to lead the way in advancing treatment modalities across lifestyle interventions, pharmacology, and surgery," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "Our comprehensive approach and the breadth of expertise among our faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and staff position us uniquely to address the obesity epidemic from multiple angles. We're honored that so many of our researchers are leading discussions at ObesityWeek, and we look forward to sharing our latest findings with colleagues from around the world."
Pennington Biomedical researchers will participate in numerous panels and presentations during the conference, including:
- Professor Emeritus Dr. Donna Ryan will participate in a professional debate, "The Lancet Commission—Clinical Obesity, Are You In or Are You Out?"
- Dr. Eric Ravussin will participate in the debate, "Metabolically Healthy Obesity—Scientific Paradigm Shift or Medical Myth?"
- Dr. Steven Heymsfield will participate in the Chronic Disease session, "Life After Weight Loss—How Much Muscle Loss Is Too Much?"
- Dr. Timothy Allerton will be a session speaker at the TOS/Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) Joint Symposium "Ready to be INSPIRE'd? Latest Obesity Research by the INSPIRE (INter-NORC Speaking Scholar Initiative) Scholars," which will be chaired by Dr. Leanne Redman of Pennington Biomedical.
- Dr. Redman will also present during two other sessions: Obesity Journal Symposium and "Gestational Weight Gain Management in Underserved Mothers," which includes abstract co-authors Co-Authers: Dr. Emily Flanagan, Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, Dr. Robbie Beyl, Dr. Abby Altazan, Dr. Hannah Cabre, Dr. John Apolzan, all from Pennington Biomedical.
- Dr. Amanda Staiano will serve as a session speaker for "TEAM-UP—A Large Comparative Effectiveness Pragmatic Trial of Family-based Treatment for Youth with Obesity" in which she will discuss the primary outcomes of TEAM-Up.
- Dr. Corby Martin will serve as a session speaker for the TOS/SSIB Joint Symposium "Turning Down the Volume of Food Noise."
- David Mendoza will speak on Understanding the Role of KAT8 in Adipocyte Biology and Lipid Homeostasis, which was co-authored Dr. Allison Richard, Tamra Mendoza, Dr. Jackie Stephens.
Additionally, Dr. Robert Dubin, Dr. Allerton and Dr. Apolzan will serve as session chairs for various panel discussions, while Dr. Jackie Stephens will present awards during the Young Investigators Awards Competition, of which Dr. Florina Corpodean is competing. A number of researchers will also present their findings during the various poster sessions during the conference.
ObesityWeek is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science: cutting-edge basic and clinical research, state-of-the-art obesity treatment and prevention, and the latest efforts in advocacy and public policy. Treating obesity requires multi-disciplinary approaches. This is the conference that encompasses the full spectrum of obesity science: from basic science research, to translational research and clinical application, to public policy; from diet, exercise, lifestyle, and psychology to medical and surgical interventions; from pediatric to geriatric to underserved populations.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition, metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The Center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories