BOBC Coffee Morning Brings Cake and Care - A Morning of Connection, Compassion, and Community
The recent Boot Out Breast Cancer Coffee, Cake and Care morning at Regent Park Golf Club in Bolton, was a heartwarming success filled with laughter, tears, and meaningful connection. What began with a touch of nervousness from a few attendees quickly blossomed into an atmosphere of warmth, understanding, and genuine care.
Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hosted as part of Boot Out Breast Cancer’s ongoing commitment to community well-being and open conversation, the morning welcomed women and men from all walks of life to share stories, enjoy homemade cakes, and find comfort in togetherness. Many arrived unsure of what to expect - but were met with open arms, kind smiles, and the kind of support that only comes from shared experience.
“We laughed, we cried, and we left feeling lighter,” said one breast cancer survivor attendee. “It was more than coffee - it was care in action.”
The event’s mix of emotional honesty and uplifting laughter created a safe and empowering space where everyone could simply be themselves. From heartfelt discussions to joyful moments over coffee and cake, reminded all present that sometimes, the smallest gatherings make the biggest difference.
Debbie, Founder of BOBC, said:
“Today was a true heart warmer. We came together with open arms, and I truly believe we changed lives today, even in the smallest of ways. Seeing the laughter, the tears, and the genuine care in that room reminded me exactly why Boot Out Breast Cancer exists.”
The morning was made even more special by the presence of nurses from the Bolton Breast Unit, who joined the event to offer support and share in the spirit of community care. Guests also enjoyed soothing hand massages from Shushila at Escala Beauty, adding a gentle moment of relaxation and self-care to the day.
Delicious cakes were kindly donated by Dotties Delight and Dinesh, whose generosity helped make the morning truly delightful - a perfect pairing of sweetness and support.
With such positive feedback, BOBC are hosting the next coffee morning at Leigh Golf Club on 21 November 2025, and continuing to nurture connection, compassion, and community one cup at a time.
Visit the charity website to sign up or find out more.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
Boot Out Breast Cancer purchases diagnostic equipment for breast cancer units in England and Wales, with the goal of reducing waiting times and giving early diagnoses to save lives. Since its inception in 2010 the charity as raised over £1.85 million. The charity's patrons include Dame Sarah Storey, Professor Andrew Baildam, Alan Shearer CBE, and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Its ambassadors for 2024/2025 are Nikki Sanderson, Nihal Arthanayake, Dougie Mercer, Paul Vickerstaff.
Contact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
