Edwige International Redefines Luxury Matchmaking in North America for 2025–2026
New York, NY, November 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a culture where dating apps have reduced connection to convenience, Edwige International is reviving the lost art of meaningful introductions. The European-founded luxury matchmaking agency enters the North American market with a renewed commitment to authenticity, refinement, and traditional values in modern love.
Founded by relationship expert Florent Raimy, Edwige International connects accomplished gentlemen with feminine, family-oriented women from Europe, the Balkans, and select international regions. Each introduction is private, intentional, and focused on lasting emotional compatibility rather than superficial attraction.
“Modern dating has become fast, transactional, and noisy,” says Florent Raimy, Founder of Edwige International. “People are craving peace and genuine connection again. Our mission is to bring back the calm, sincerity, and emotional depth that once defined relationships.”
With established offices in Warsaw, Bucharest, and Dubai, the agency has built a reputation for confidentiality and quality. Every member is personally interviewed and verified to ensure shared values and mutual respect. This selective process has positioned Edwige International as a trusted name among professionals who value tradition, culture, and loyalty.
For 2025–2026, Edwige International will expand its private introductions and curated social experiences, including The Villa Experiences—exclusive retreats hosted in luxury villas across Europe. These gatherings give members the chance to meet in person, engage in meaningful conversations, and create genuine chemistry in a sophisticated, relaxed environment.
“The modern world celebrates independence, but what most people truly miss is connection,” adds Raimy. “Real love still exists—it simply requires intention. That’s what we help our members rediscover.”
Blending European elegance with North American sophistication, Edwige International offers personal guidance, relationship coaching, and tailored introductions built around shared purpose and emotional depth. Its growing network continues to attract accomplished professionals seeking something beyond conventional dating.
In an age where technology often replaces sincerity, Edwige International stands for a return to emotional luxury—the feeling of being seen, valued, and truly understood.
For more information, visit edwige-international.com or contact florent@edwige-international.com
About Edwige International
Edwige International is a European luxury matchmaking agency connecting accomplished gentlemen with feminine, relationship-minded women worldwide. With offices in Warsaw, Bucharest, and Dubai, the agency is rooted in authenticity, discretion, and timeless values, promoting meaningful introductions and emotional connection through personalized matchmaking and curated experiences.
