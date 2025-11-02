Attorney Launches New Book: Becoming a Restorative Lawyer
Attorney and author Brenda Waugh celebrates the release of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer with events exploring how compassion and connection can transform the legal profession. Highlights include a book launch with Howard Zehr, a global webinar with international lawyers, and statewide community-building circles during Restorative Justice Week.
Celebrations include a book launch, international webinar, and statewide community-building circles.
This November, attorney, mediator, and restorative justice advocate Brenda Waugh, JD, MA will celebrate the release of her new book, Becoming a Restorative Lawyer: How to Transform Your Legal Practice for Self, Client, and Community Growth, with a series of events designed to connect communities and inspire healing within the legal profession.
Through conversation, storytelling, and global collaboration, these events invite lawyers, community members, and justice practitioners to explore how restorative principles can bring empathy, accountability, and transformation to the practice of law.
November 17, 2025 – Community Building Circles (Statewide, West Virginia)
Hosted by: The West Virginia Restorative Justice Project (WVRJP)
In celebration of Restorative Justice Week, WVRJP will host community-building circles across the state. Last year, over 200 participants joined circles in 17 communities; this year, more than 20 circles will convene simultaneously, creating a statewide network of dialogue and connection.
Brenda’s Participation:
Morning: Circle Keeper at the Jefferson County Senior Center (private program circle)
Evening: Participating in a circle at Shepherd University in Jefferson County. Following the circle, Brenda will meet attendees and discuss Becoming a Restorative Lawyer.
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
More Info: wvrjp.org
November 19, 2025 – Book Launch Celebration: From Conflict to Connection
Location: Barns of Rose Hill, Berryville, VA
Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM | Program begins at 6:00 PM
Tickets: Free, registration encouraged. Call 540-955-2004 or reserve online.
Celebrate the official release of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer with an engaging evening featuring Brenda Waugh in conversation with Howard Zehr, Distinguished Professor of Restorative Justice at Eastern Mennonite University and pioneer of the modern restorative justice movement.
Together, Waugh and Zehr will discuss how restorative principles can reshape legal practice, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for repair when relationships are damaged. The evening will also feature a display of Zehr’s photography, highlighting visual metaphors for the book’s central themes of justice, healing, and connection. Learn more at barnsatrosehill.org
November 20, 2025 – Webinar: Becoming a Restorative Lawyer — A Global Conversation
Registration: Zehr Institute Registration Form
Join an international dialogue exploring what it means to be a restorative lawyer in a diverse world. This interactive online event will feature:
Brenda Waugh (United States)
Howard Zehr, Distinguished Professor of Restorative Justice, Eastern Mennonite University
Luís Bravo, Criminal Lawyer and Restorative Justice Consultant, Brazil
Petra Šach, Lawyer and Founder of the Institute for Restorative Justice, Czech Republic
Maria Karina Echazú, Criminal Prosecutor and Women’s Rights Advocate, Argentina
Panelists will explore how restorative principles are transforming legal systems across continents — fostering cultures of connection, accountability, and healing. Learn more at restorativelawyer.com.
About the Book
Becoming a Restorative Lawyer: How to Transform Your Legal Practice for Self, Client, and Community Growth invites readers to imagine a new way of lawyering — one rooted not in competition, but in compassion. Drawing from decades of practice, Waugh offers a guide for lawyers and mediators seeking to bring empathy, respect, and community connection into their professional lives.
About the Author
Brenda Waugh, JD, MA, is an attorney, mediator, and restorative justice advocate based in the Shenandoah Valley. With more than thirty years of experience in both litigation and conflict resolution, she now focuses her work on helping lawyers, communities, and individuals find healing through restorative practices.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, please contact:
waugh@brendawaugh.com
304-728-3660
