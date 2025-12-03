Waident Technology Solutions Hosts Second Givemas to Support Naperville Nonprofits and Volunteers

Waident Technology Solutions announces the return of Givemas, a community initiative supporting Naperville-area nonprofits. On December 4, Waident’s Naperville office will host a free pop-up shop offering overstock goods to nonprofit staff and volunteers. The 2025 event expands on last year’s success, which distributed items to 12 organizations.