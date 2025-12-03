Waident Technology Solutions Hosts Second Givemas to Support Naperville Nonprofits and Volunteers
Waident Technology Solutions announces the return of Givemas, a community initiative supporting Naperville-area nonprofits. On December 4, Waident’s Naperville office will host a free pop-up shop offering overstock goods to nonprofit staff and volunteers. The 2025 event expands on last year’s success, which distributed items to 12 organizations.
Naperville, IL, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Waident Technology Solutions announced the return of Givemas, a growing community initiative dedicated to supporting Naperville-area nonprofits and the volunteers who power them.
Givemas is powered entirely by Waident employees, whose efforts range from engaging with nonprofits and setting up the pop-up store to sharing holiday decorations, dressing up as festive characters, and unloading including the unloading of a semi-truck carrying more than a dozen 4x4 pallets of overstock items sourced from Wisconsin. Every element of the event, from planning through celebration, is driven by the team’s commitment to the local community.
Building on the success of its inaugural year, Givemas 2025 will once again transform Waident’s Naperville headquarters (1809 N. Mill St., Ste. A) into a festive pop-up shop featuring overstock and shelf-pulled merchandise purchased from major retailers such as Target, Home Depot, and Amazon. The event will take place on December 4.
Waident team members will remain hands-on throughout the initiative, coordinating with nonprofits and managing logistics.
On Givemas, nonprofit representatives and volunteers will be invited to “shop” at no cost, selecting from a wide range of household essentials and gift items designed to bring comfort and joy during the holiday season.
John Ahlberg, CEO of Waident Technology Solutions, shared, “Givemas began as a simple idea to bring people together through generosity and gratitude. Seeing our office filled with community members and nonprofit leaders reminds us that technology may be our business, but people are our purpose. This year, we’re thrilled to expand Givemas and continue supporting those who make a difference every day.”
Last year’s Givemas brought together 12 local nonprofits, including Loaves & Fishes, KidsMatter, Indian Prairie School District, Journey’s, Community Access Naperville, Bridge Communities, and Alive Center, among others. Collectively, participating organizations distributed more than $85,000 worth of goods directly to staff, volunteers, and community members in need. The 2025 event will expand participation and welcome additional partners.
Local nonprofit partners praised the impact:
“Thank you very much to Waident Technology Solutions for Givemas! We received so many items for our volunteers and staff. Such a thoughtful gift during the cold holiday season. It’s a unique opportunity, and we are very grateful.”
— Loaves & Fishes Community Services
“We are so grateful for Waident’s generosity and Givemas this year. Waident is such a valuable community partner, and their support makes a real difference.”
— KidsMatter
Nonprofits interested in participating in Givemas 2025 may contact nkapustina@waident.com for details.
Media inquiries may also be directed to nkapustina@waident.com
More about Givemas: https://www.waident.com/givemas-in-naperville/
About Waident Technology Solutions
Waident Technology Solutions is a Naperville-based SOC 2 certified cybersecurity and IT provider supporting and managing SMB technology across Chicago, Milwaukee, and the Midwest. The company helps organizations keep their people productive, their enterprise running, and their data secure.
Givemas is powered entirely by Waident employees, whose efforts range from engaging with nonprofits and setting up the pop-up store to sharing holiday decorations, dressing up as festive characters, and unloading including the unloading of a semi-truck carrying more than a dozen 4x4 pallets of overstock items sourced from Wisconsin. Every element of the event, from planning through celebration, is driven by the team’s commitment to the local community.
Building on the success of its inaugural year, Givemas 2025 will once again transform Waident’s Naperville headquarters (1809 N. Mill St., Ste. A) into a festive pop-up shop featuring overstock and shelf-pulled merchandise purchased from major retailers such as Target, Home Depot, and Amazon. The event will take place on December 4.
Waident team members will remain hands-on throughout the initiative, coordinating with nonprofits and managing logistics.
On Givemas, nonprofit representatives and volunteers will be invited to “shop” at no cost, selecting from a wide range of household essentials and gift items designed to bring comfort and joy during the holiday season.
John Ahlberg, CEO of Waident Technology Solutions, shared, “Givemas began as a simple idea to bring people together through generosity and gratitude. Seeing our office filled with community members and nonprofit leaders reminds us that technology may be our business, but people are our purpose. This year, we’re thrilled to expand Givemas and continue supporting those who make a difference every day.”
Last year’s Givemas brought together 12 local nonprofits, including Loaves & Fishes, KidsMatter, Indian Prairie School District, Journey’s, Community Access Naperville, Bridge Communities, and Alive Center, among others. Collectively, participating organizations distributed more than $85,000 worth of goods directly to staff, volunteers, and community members in need. The 2025 event will expand participation and welcome additional partners.
Local nonprofit partners praised the impact:
“Thank you very much to Waident Technology Solutions for Givemas! We received so many items for our volunteers and staff. Such a thoughtful gift during the cold holiday season. It’s a unique opportunity, and we are very grateful.”
— Loaves & Fishes Community Services
“We are so grateful for Waident’s generosity and Givemas this year. Waident is such a valuable community partner, and their support makes a real difference.”
— KidsMatter
Nonprofits interested in participating in Givemas 2025 may contact nkapustina@waident.com for details.
Media inquiries may also be directed to nkapustina@waident.com
More about Givemas: https://www.waident.com/givemas-in-naperville/
About Waident Technology Solutions
Waident Technology Solutions is a Naperville-based SOC 2 certified cybersecurity and IT provider supporting and managing SMB technology across Chicago, Milwaukee, and the Midwest. The company helps organizations keep their people productive, their enterprise running, and their data secure.
Contact
Waident Technology SolutionsContact
Natalia Kapustina
630-547-7020
www.waident.com/
Natalia Kapustina
630-547-7020
www.waident.com/
Categories