Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026
Dallas Firm Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in Personal Injury Litigation, Reinforcing Expertise in Catastrophic Injury and Medical Malpractice
Dallas, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Van Wey & Metzler PLLC, a boutique plaintiffs’ law firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic medical malpractice and serious personal injury, today announced its selection to the 2026 edition of “Best Law Firms,” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.
The firm received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Dallas/Fort Worth for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, the highest possible recognition in the region. Additionally, the firm earned Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs.
“Our entire firm is honored by this recognition, as it reflects our unwavering commitment to the clients we serve,” said founding partner Kay Van Wey. “We don’t handle small cases. Our focus is exclusively on representing individuals and families whose lives have been shattered by catastrophic medical errors and corporate negligence. This ranking is a testament to the hard work we put into every case to secure the justice and financial future our clients deserve.”
Firms included in the “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a Tier 1 ranking in a metropolitan area signals the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.
“This ranking isn’t just an award; it’s a validation of our strategic approach to taking on the most complex and high-stakes cases against well-funded opponents,” Van Wey added. “It affirms that our dedication to deep, case-specific expertise is what sets us apart.”
The U.S. News - Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation that includes client reviews, peer assessments from leading attorneys, and review of key firm data.
About Van Wey & Metzler PLLC:
Van Wey & Metzler PLLC is a Dallas-based trial law firm that represents individuals and families in life-altering personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is renowned for its work in complex areas such as birth injuries, surgical errors, misdiagnosis, and wrongful death. With a focus on cases involving severe, permanent injuries, the firm is committed to holding negligent parties accountable and securing the resources clients need for a lifetime of care and recovery.
About "Best Law Firms":
The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are the most authoritative assessments of law firms in the United States. The program ranks firms in national and metropolitan tiers based on qualitative and quantitative data, including client feedback, peer reviews, and firm information.
Contact
Van Wey & MetzlerContact
Kay Van Wey
214-329-1350
https://vanweylaw.com
kimberly@vanweylaw.com
ghenn@vanweymetzler.com
