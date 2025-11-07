Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Clearline Networks, LLC and Zeus Fire and Security
Joelton, TN, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Clearline Networks, LLC by Zeus Fire and Security.
Clearline Networks is a leading provider of design and installation services for voice and data cabling, audiovisual (A/V), and security systems across Tennessee and the broader Southern U.S. For more than 17 years, the company has served thousands of customers throughout Greater Nashville, Middle Tennessee, and surrounding states. Known for its customer-first approach, technical expertise, and customized communication solutions, Clearline’s experienced technicians design, install, and upgrade infrastructure to meet clients’ evolving needs.
“Building Clearline over the past seventeen years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Terry and I have always put our people and customers first, and after getting to know the Zeus team, we became convinced that joining forces would give them even greater opportunities and support. We’re proud of what we’ve built and excited for what comes next under this stronger, combined organization.” - Brad Johnson, Co-Owner, Clearline Networks
“From our first day in 2008, Brad and I set out to build a company that delivered quality, integrity, and long-term relationships. After seventeen years of growth and innovation, we recognized that the next chapter had to ensure continuity and advancement for both our employees and customers. Partnering with Zeus was the right decision because it guarantees both will benefit from the scale and resources of a larger organization.” - Terry Catignani, Co-Owner, Clearline Networks
The buyer, Zeus Fire and Security, is a premier, tech-enabled provider of fire protection and security services across the United States. Zeus is recognized for its unwavering commitment to customer service, innovative solutions, and strategies that drive success for all stakeholders.
“It’s always incredible to see a perfect match in our business. The immediate chemistry between Clearline and Zeus was evident from the start, and both teams worked diligently to bring this transaction to a successful close. We wish all parties continued success in the next chapter.” - Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Clearline Networks is a leading provider of design and installation services for voice and data cabling, audiovisual (A/V), and security systems across Tennessee and the broader Southern U.S. For more than 17 years, the company has served thousands of customers throughout Greater Nashville, Middle Tennessee, and surrounding states. Known for its customer-first approach, technical expertise, and customized communication solutions, Clearline’s experienced technicians design, install, and upgrade infrastructure to meet clients’ evolving needs.
“Building Clearline over the past seventeen years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Terry and I have always put our people and customers first, and after getting to know the Zeus team, we became convinced that joining forces would give them even greater opportunities and support. We’re proud of what we’ve built and excited for what comes next under this stronger, combined organization.” - Brad Johnson, Co-Owner, Clearline Networks
“From our first day in 2008, Brad and I set out to build a company that delivered quality, integrity, and long-term relationships. After seventeen years of growth and innovation, we recognized that the next chapter had to ensure continuity and advancement for both our employees and customers. Partnering with Zeus was the right decision because it guarantees both will benefit from the scale and resources of a larger organization.” - Terry Catignani, Co-Owner, Clearline Networks
The buyer, Zeus Fire and Security, is a premier, tech-enabled provider of fire protection and security services across the United States. Zeus is recognized for its unwavering commitment to customer service, innovative solutions, and strategies that drive success for all stakeholders.
“It’s always incredible to see a perfect match in our business. The immediate chemistry between Clearline and Zeus was evident from the start, and both teams worked diligently to bring this transaction to a successful close. We wish all parties continued success in the next chapter.” - Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories